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Stephen Miller Made an Eye-Opening Claim About Fraud and the Federal Budget

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 10:30 AM
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Stephen Miller Made an Eye-Opening Claim About Fraud and the Federal Budget
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Trump administration has made combating welfare fraud a major part of its agenda. Vice President J.D. Vance heads the White House Fraud Task Force, and on September 22, it announced plans to remove more than 750,000 fraudulent enrollees from Obamacare. That would come to $2.2 billion in savings once the ineligible or non-existent enrollees are purged.

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Even a quick search of Townhall's reporting shows millions in fraud, including $10 million in childcare fraud in California, $2 million in a PPP fraud scheme in El Paso, and a $26 million TRICARE fraud scheme in Fort Worth. Of course, we also know about the autism program fraud, housing program fraud, Medicaid fraud, daycare fraud, and "Feeding Our Future" fraud in Minnesota that cost taxpayers $9 billion.

Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, made a very astute observation about all this fraud and said the scale is so massive that eliminating the fraud could balance the federal budget. Not tax increases, not spending cuts. Simply eliminating fraud.

"Not abiding by our laws, and the amount that has been fleeced from us is in the hundreds of billions of dollars," Miller said. "I believe, based on what I've seen and what I've heard, is that we could balance the federal budget if the only dollars that went out of the Treasury went to individuals who were properly, lawfully, correctly eligible to receive them."

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"And that, ultimately, is going to be what we have to do as a country. In the meantime, because of the Vice President's leadership, you are seeing the most muscular, robust, aggressive, dedicated, determined, and speedy effort to shut down criminal fraud that has not only ever occurred in the history of this country, but in any developed nation," he continued.

Instead, Democrats will continue raising our taxes to fund this fraud.

The amount we spend on welfare is staggering, and several states have sued to continue giving welfare to illegal aliens.

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All of this.

It would be the greatest political win in this nation's history.

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News Topics JD VANCE | MEDICAID | TEXAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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