Meet Democrats’ Socialist Senate Nominee in Minnesota: Peggy Flanagan

Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan just won the primary race to be her state's next Senator. Despite a brutal and messy primary, Flanagan is yet another socialist to declare victory and kick a moderate Democrat to the curb. Her victory mirrors Abdul El-Sayed's win in Michigan; both were backed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

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But Flanagan's tenure in Minnesota has been plagued by scandal, controversies, and radical policy positions. As Tim Walz's second-in-command, Flanagan oversaw at least $9 billion in welfare fraud. Instead of holding the fraudsters accountable, Flanagan pandered to the Somali community by wearing a hijab and calling them the "fabric" of the Minnesota community.

Her green agenda would cause utility bills in Minnesota to skyrocket and create an unreliable green energy infrastructure that will not stand up to the state's brutal winter weather. This includes ending the use of reliable and abundant fossil fuels in favor of solar energy.

Like her fellow socialists, Flanagan wants to abolish ICE and protect violent, dangerous criminal illegal aliens. She even went so far as to tell Minnesotans to put their bodies on the line to protect illegal aliens in their neighborhoods. She also says we need to "re-imagine" the police, which is just a campaign-friendly way of saying Flanagan wants to defund the police. In a statement released on the anniversary of George Floyd's death, Flanagan said, "We must re-imagine how we approach the issue of public safety overall. I am very clear that if Minnesota is safer for the black community, it is safer for all of us." After the George Floyd riots in 2020, Flanagan blamed "white supremacists" and claimed they caused the $500 million in damage in Minneapolis.

Flanagan also supports Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All scheme, which would give "free" healthcare to illegal aliens while making taxes skyrocket for American citizens and reducing access to and the quality of healthcare.

She is also a radical when it comes to gender mutilation surgeries for minors, once wearing a shirt with a knife on it that read "protect trans kids."

On International Transgender Day of Visibility, we recognize Peggy Flanagan who stands with the left's radical transgender agenda. Flanagan:



Wore a shirt with a knife on it that says, "protect trans kids."



Thinks gender-confused kids should be encouraged to undergo permanent… pic.twitter.com/AmQVtdFiBk — Republican Party of Minnesota (@mngop) March 31, 2026

In an interview with PBS, Flanagan said that Minnesota was a "safe place" for families of trans kids. "I should be allowed to make those decisions that protect the health of my child along with her physician.And when we see folks like Nex Benedict, who lost their life in Oklahoma, somebody needs to watch out for those kids and make sure that they're protected," she said. "I think once you have a conversation with a family who has relocated to Minnesota from Texas or Florida—and there are many families who are moving here because they want their children to be safe and to simply be able to be themselves—I think once you have those conversations with folks that are apart from the just completely false rhetoric, then you can have real connections with people and conversations."

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Flanagan also has radical views on race and reparations. She champions the "Land Back Movement," a form of reparations for Native Americans, and said, "Land Back isn't just a hashtag or something you see on a t-shirt or on a flag that is being flown. It is intentional, detailed, hard work that we do together." She called Mount Rushmore a "symbol of white supremacy" and attacked Thanksgiving, writing on Instagram, "We can simultaneously hold the grief and loss that is woven into the fabric of this day with gratitude for the love of our family and our survival and connection to our ancestors."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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