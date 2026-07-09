Mamdani Map of New York Neighborhoods 'Mistakenly' Erased This Demographic Group

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office issued a map of the city's 'ethnic enclaves' recently, and amid all the various neighborhoods, one was conspicuously missing: Little Italy.

Advertisement

Mayor Mamdani's map of NYC immigrant neighborhoods sparks outrage for ignoring Little Italy: 'Terrible mistake' https://t.co/dR97RS7CPz pic.twitter.com/dKvqap5K2a — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani caught some Italian heat Wednesday after releasing a map of the Big Apple’s ethnic enclaves that includes places like Little Palestine — but ignores historic Little Italy and other notable Irish and Jewish immigrant nabes. The map, titled "New York City Immigrant Enclaves," highlights 30 areas across the five boroughs, ranging from Koreatown in Manhattan to Little Pakistan in Brooklyn and Little Yemen in The Bronx. But critics were quick to roast the socialist mayor for overlooking the city’s very own “original Little” — a nationally recognized historic district that brought you everything from meatballs to the mafia. Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) said snubbing Little Italy, which was established in the late 19th century, was a major flub. “They were able to get a Little Bhod-Tibet in there, but what about the original ‘Little neighborhood,’ Little Italy?” Ariola told The Post. “And what about areas like Woodlawn, in the Bronx, which are home to plenty of Irish immigrants? Do the Irish and Italians not count for the Mayor’s office?” Joseph Scelsa, founder of the Italian-American Museum on Mulberry Street, called the exclusion of Italian-American enclaves a “terrible mistake.”

There is no way this wasn't intentional, of course. Democratic Socialists like Mamdani insist that our cities were built not by the European immigrants who came and populated them, but by various Third Worlders, many of whom hail from places that don't have basic infrastructure.

Mamdani himself called for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue. Columbus was an Italian.

I'm sure it was just an accident ... pic.twitter.com/6M3N57T4bW — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 9, 2026

It was not a flub, either.

A good map to know where all the fraud is…



Politicians love to use immigrant communities to commit fraud



New NYC fraud video dropping tomorrow 👀 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) July 9, 2026

Also a handy map for ICE.

NYC turned Columbus Day into a hate crime so don’t be surprised assimilated Italians disappeared from the immigrant map.



They’re the wrong kind of immigrant now. — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) July 9, 2026

They hate anything to do with Western civilization.

Leaving out the Italian, Jewish, and Irish enclaves in NYC is like leaving out Mexican and Persian enclaves in LA.



It’s not an “oopsie!” This is deliberate subversion. The communist must erase your history so he can demolish your home and make it his own. https://t.co/JnxMJWQCo9 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 9, 2026

It's a deliberate subversion.

Advertisement

It wasn’t a mistake. They literally believe white people have no real culture, and to the extent they do, it’s oppressive and toxic. https://t.co/DmF3pURHfC — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 9, 2026

Bingo.

The move angered the Italian-American Civil Rights League (IACRL), which pointed out this isn't the first attack on New York's Italian community.

Zohran Mamdani wants to ERASE Italian Americans.



First, he denied our permit for Unity Day 2026.



Now, he is excluding Little Italy as a recognized location all together on the map.



Italian Americans BUILT NEW YORK CITY. Not third world Ugandans,



We stand AGAINST COMMUNISTS! pic.twitter.com/BYgVuie6jX — The Italian American Civil Rights League (@TheIACRL) July 9, 2026

We should all stand against communists, because the future is bleak if we don't.

Now the commie pissed off the Italians. https://t.co/zo8t5sgsVx pic.twitter.com/IM0d0g64cX — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 9, 2026

That was not a smart plan.

But Mamdani does not care. The destruction is the point.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.