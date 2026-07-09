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Mamdani Map of New York Neighborhoods 'Mistakenly' Erased This Demographic Group

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 2:00 PM
Mamdani Map of New York Neighborhoods 'Mistakenly' Erased This Demographic Group
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office issued a map of the city's 'ethnic enclaves' recently, and amid all the various neighborhoods, one was conspicuously missing: Little Italy.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani caught some Italian heat Wednesday after releasing a map of the Big Apple’s ethnic enclaves that includes places like Little Palestine — but ignores historic Little Italy and other notable Irish and Jewish immigrant nabes.

The map, titled "New York City Immigrant Enclaves," highlights 30 areas across the five boroughs, ranging from Koreatown in Manhattan to Little Pakistan in Brooklyn and Little Yemen in The Bronx.

But critics were quick to roast the socialist mayor for overlooking the city’s very own “original Little” — a nationally recognized historic district that brought you everything from meatballs to the mafia.

Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) said snubbing Little Italy, which was established in the late 19th century, was a major flub.

“They were able to get a Little Bhod-Tibet in there, but what about the original ‘Little neighborhood,’ Little Italy?” Ariola told The Post. 

“And what about areas like Woodlawn, in the Bronx, which are home to plenty of Irish immigrants? Do the Irish and Italians not count for the Mayor’s office?”

Joseph Scelsa, founder of the Italian-American Museum on Mulberry Street, called the exclusion of Italian-American enclaves a “terrible mistake.”

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Related:

COMMUNISM ICE NEW YORK SOCIALISM

There is no way this wasn't intentional, of course. Democratic Socialists like Mamdani insist that our cities were built not by the European immigrants who came and populated them, but by various Third Worlders, many of whom hail from places that don't have basic infrastructure.

Mamdani himself called for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue. Columbus was an Italian.

It was not a flub, either.

Also a handy map for ICE.

They hate anything to do with Western civilization.

It's a deliberate subversion.

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Bingo.

The move angered the Italian-American Civil Rights League (IACRL), which pointed out this isn't the first attack on New York's Italian community.

We should all stand against communists, because the future is bleak if we don't.

That was not a smart plan.

But Mamdani does not care. The destruction is the point.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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