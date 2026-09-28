Atlantic Writer Joins Bill Maher and Blasts LGBTQ Extremism

Support for same-sex marriage has been on the decline, with numbers dropping significantly in the last three years. In June, polling showed that 65 percent of U.S. adults say same-sex marriage should be legal, down from the peak of 71 percent in 2023. About 62 percent of Americans said those relationships are "morally acceptable," the lowest percentage in the last decade.

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The shift is being blamed on the increasing extremism of the LGBTQ movement, especially the rise of the trans movement. Now James Kirchick, an openly gay writer for The Atlantic, went on Bill Maher to say the LGBTQ extremism is harming support for gay marriage.

Even an openly gay Atlantic writer is now FED UP with LGBTQ virtue signaling.



And he’ll probably get canceled for saying this.



On Bill Maher, James Kirchick spent 2 full minutes warning that “queer extremism” is DESTROYING support for gay marriage, and he actually nails it.… pic.twitter.com/tcnYkOtBjT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 26, 2026

"What was also said to Scott Wiener, who is gay, and very left-wing, even after he started using the word genocide, it wasn't enough," Kirchick said. "And what did they scream at him in the park in that video? 'Since you supported Israel, you're no longer queer.'"

"And you know what? I appreciate the honesty of that sentence. Because that's what it means to be a queer. To be a queer is to support the Palestinians over Israel which, as a gay person, makes, of course, no sense, right?" Kirchick continued. "And there was a poll done two years ago and it was a poll of the LGBT community, who identifies as what within the LGBT community. About 15 percent identify as lesbians, about 21 percent identify as gay, 56 percent identify as bisexual, that's a subject for another show."

"But 0.5 percent of LGBT people identify as queer. So why are we allowing this 0.5 percent of the community to speak for all of us and use this word which, by the way, older gay men that I know, you know, over the age of 50, this was the last word that they heard before getting their head bashed in. So it's actually very traumatizing for gay men of a certain generation to hear the word 'queer.' Absolutely. it's what they were called," Kirchick said. "And it's actually having, all this queer, trans extremism is having a real impact. I mean, support for gay marriage is going down. It started going down in 2002. Now, I don't think that's because millions of Americans just woke up one morning and said, 'Oh, we're homophobic now. We supported gay marriage, but now we're homophobic.' I think it's a backlash to this queer extremism and, as a gay man, it's something I really worry about, frankly."

Normal gays hate the T+ crap for this very reason. They are getting caught up in the backlash, and the backlash is, as seen here, more sweeping and includes gay marriage. What can be done at this point? — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) September 28, 2026

The LGB part of the community needs to remove the T+ part of the movement.

The thing about @jkirchick: First, he has always been a friend of liberty -- he is anti-censorship and pro-capitalism -- and second, he despises liars. These traits make him a natural enemy of Democrats. https://t.co/dAfJKTZ4zf — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) September 26, 2026

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Kirchick will undoubtedly get backlash from the "queer" activists on this, thus proving his point.

And we've seen Democrats go all-in on this extremism. Matt Dunlap in Maine wants to make gender-mutilating surgeries a Constitutional right. Other Democrats are vowing to push a "trans bill of rights" down our throats if they get power. They routinely vote against the interests of women and girls in favor of "trans-identifying" men.

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