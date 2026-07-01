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Tipsheet

Columbus, Ohio Just Raised the Wrong Flag for America's 250th Birthday

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2026 3:05 PM
Columbus, Ohio Just Raised the Wrong Flag for America's 250th Birthday
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

This is how Democrats chose to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States: by raising the flag of another nation to commemorate its independence rather than celebrating America's own. 

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The City of Columbus, Ohio's Recreation and Parks Department posted on social media that it would be raising the Somali flag at Columbus City Hall in honor of Somalia's Independence Day, sharing an image of the flag as part of the announcement.

"Happy Somali Independence Day," the post read. "As we celebrate the unification of the Trust Territory of Somaliland and the State of Somaliland into the Somali Republic in 1960."

The post was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots were captured, and was slammed by Republicans.

"Columbus, Ohio raising the flag of Somalia for America's 250," White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller wrote on X.

"There is only one nation’s flag that should ever be flown on American government buildings or property," Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) wrote on X. "This action by Columbus is a total disgrace and takes away from the epic celebration on Saturday of this country’s 250 year celebration."

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BERNIE MORENO DEMOCRAT PARTY OHIO STEPHEN MILLER AMERICA 250

The city government had one job this week: raise the American flag for America's 250th birthday. Columbus apparently couldn't manage it. If Democrats can't even get this right, they have no business asking Americans to trust them with anything bigger.

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