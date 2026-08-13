Peggy Flanagan's First Senate Campaign Fundraising Email Took a Funny Swipe at Elizabeth Warren

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won her primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election for the U.S. Senate. Flanagan is a far-left radical who does not represent Minnesota's values. She supports the gender mutilation of children, oversaw $9 billion in welfare fraud, and pandered to the Somalis who stole all that taxpayer money.

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In her first fundraising email, she just took a swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and it's hilarious.

Peggy Flanagan fundraising email: "In almost 250 years, there's never been a Native woman serving in the US Senate."



cc @ewarren pic.twitter.com/NjcWeB4p6x — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 12, 2026

Whoops.

The email reads, in part:

Friend, in almost 250 years, there's never been a Native woman serving in the US Senate. It's time to change that. I'm Peggy Flanagan, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Minnesota. I am Ojibwe and a proud member of the White Earth Nation.

Despite her progressive bona fides and her endorsements, the socialists will eventually purge Warren, too. This is just the first step.

Someone is puttin’ on the war paint. pic.twitter.com/KjLnESie34 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 13, 2026

Warren probably has to be unhappy about this.

Elizabeth Warren been real quiet since this came out — Silent Memejority (@memejority) August 13, 2026

Yes, she has been.

She'll endorse Flanagan anyway.

Is Ol’ Peggy Flanagan pretending to be Native American while wearing a Muslim hijab, & looking white as can be — Annie (@Annie49768057) August 12, 2026

Oh, she's a Native who will sell out Americans, Native and otherwise, to Islam. No doubt about that. Her tribe name is even Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe, which means "Speaking Loud Voice Woman."

Peggy Flanagan says this as if it means something, when all of her positions are identical to everybody else on her team. https://t.co/KyehmvsIOb — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) August 13, 2026

All they want to do is check intersectionality boxes. Flanagan will not make life better for anyone, Native or otherwise.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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