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Peggy Flanagan's First Senate Campaign Fundraising Email Took a Funny Swipe at Elizabeth Warren

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 8:30 AM
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Peggy Flanagan's First Senate Campaign Fundraising Email Took a Funny Swipe at Elizabeth Warren
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won her primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election for the U.S. Senate. Flanagan is a far-left radical who does not represent Minnesota's values. She supports the gender mutilation of children, oversaw $9 billion in welfare fraud, and pandered to the Somalis who stole all that taxpayer money.

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In her first fundraising email, she just took a swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and it's hilarious.

Whoops.

The email reads, in part:

Friend, in almost 250 years, there's never been a Native woman serving in the US Senate. It's time to change that.

I'm Peggy Flanagan, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.

I am Ojibwe and a proud member of the White Earth Nation.

Despite her progressive bona fides and her endorsements, the socialists will eventually purge Warren, too. This is just the first step.

Warren probably has to be unhappy about this.

Yes, she has been.

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She'll endorse Flanagan anyway.

Oh, she's a Native who will sell out Americans, Native and otherwise, to Islam. No doubt about that. Her tribe name is even Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe, which means "Speaking Loud Voice Woman."

All they want to do is check intersectionality boxes. Flanagan will not make life better for anyone, Native or otherwise. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELIZABETH WARREN | MINNESOTA | SENATE
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