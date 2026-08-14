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The Story About Milwaukee's Election Night Error Just Got More Suspicious

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 14, 2026 8:30 AM
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The Story About Milwaukee's Election Night Error Just Got More Suspicious
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

On Tuesday night, vote totals from the city of Milwaukee were delayed after election commission staff "erroneously" downloaded the wrong information onto USB drives. Instead of the vote totals, staff downloaded the audit logs, and it took more than an hour for staff to retrieve the correct information.

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This raised more than a few eyebrows because Milwaukee routinely has late election returns, often after the rest of the state has sent in their vote totals. Critics say it seems like Milwaukee, a blue county run by Democrats, is waiting to see how many votes it needs to tip the scales of the election. Is that true? We don't know.

But what we do know is that on Tuesday night, Francesca Hong, who was told she had a 20-point lead over Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, lost by 0.42 percent, or fewer than 3,300 votes. We also know that David Crowley didn't see a path to victory in the Democrat governor primary, and dropped out on July 9. He came back about two weeks later after Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez ended her campaign amid a finance scandal. Gov. Tony Evers endorsed Crowley and campaigned with him — something Evers refused to do for both Rodriguez, his current Lt. Gov., and Mandela Barnes, who served under Evers during his first term.

Reporter A.J. Bayatpour was asking questions about what happened on Tuesday night.

If you look at the top of the pic, it clearly says "Export Audit Log." And not one member of the election staff could read that? Not one of them could notice the error before they delivered the incorrect USB drives?

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State Rep. Scott Krug wants a legislative investigation into Milwaukee's central count. This might lead to allowing Milwaukee to count absentee ballots on Monday, as WI is one of only six states that doesn't allow it.

"There's no silver bullet," Krug said. "Even if I gave Monday to be the issue, there's still personnel problems going on at central count and Milwaukee itself. It's part of the solution, but it's not the silver bullet to everything, so we've got to do better with training, got to make better appointments; we've got to find whether it's better electeds or appointments across the board in Milwaukee City or County. It's not just as simple as, say, Monday processing fixes all the problems."

This is the third election where Milwaukee has had issues. Bayatpour asked Ann Jacobs, past chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, about the issues.

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"Is there a call for the Elections Commission, for the City of Milwaukee to, frankly, tighten things up?" Bayatpour asked.

"I don't know the answer to that in the sense that I don't know the limitations that the Milwaukee Elections Commission staff are working under," Jacobs replied. "I don't know their budgetary limitations, their personnel limitations. Certainly, when we see things like this happen, we want them to be fixed right away; we want procedures in place so that they never happen again. So with regards to those machine doors being opened, which was quite the thing. When I arrived at central count the other day, I definitely went through and looked at the machines, and they were all locked and sealed and very visible to anyone who wanted to see that."

There is talk of the FBI investigating the Milwaukee Election Commission over this. 

There's no reason they didn't catch this. It's right there, in 30-point font.

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It's hard to buy that this was "human error."

As Ian Fleming said, "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."

As Bayatpour pointed out, the Milwaukee Elections Commission has had issues in the last three elections. Will they fix these issues before November?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FBI | VOTER ID | WISCONSIN
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