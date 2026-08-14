What 'Scared the Hell' Out of This Retired Officer Regarding Trump's Turkey Flight

As the White House Correspondents’ Association dukes it out with the Trump White House over the Turkey flight, one retired military officer noted one detail that scares the hell out of him: who leaked the damn story? It was someone with knowledge of the process. Lt. Col. Robert "Buzz" Patterson carried the nuclear football for President Bill Clinton, and spoke about this story that has engulfed the media in a frenzy. The process in protecting the president in these situations was exposed — a fact lost on these entitled brats called the White House press corps. The Washington Post scooped the story (via Fox News) [emphasis mine]:

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A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who carried the nuclear "football" for former President Bill Clinton is sounding the alarm that exposing the vital national security secrets that protected President Trump from a potential attack on Air Force One could put presidents,… pic.twitter.com/FzOQ7YcCSv — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 13, 2026

"It was brilliant," retired Lt. Col. Robert "Buzz" Patterson told Fox News Digital. "I wish I had been a part of it. That's how well done it was." But Patterson is warning that exposing the vital national security secrets behind such operations could put presidents, military personnel and the White House press corps in danger for years to come. Patterson served as Clinton's senior military aide for a period of two years and was responsible for the president’s emergency satchel, and in a 20-minute interview Wednesday, he explained how presidential decoys, aircraft swaps and other acts of deception are longstanding tools used to protect the commander in chief, his senior officials and the "privileged" Air Force One press corps. What alarms him, Patterson said, is not that Trump’s security team used the tactic — including the catering truck sleight of hand he was intimately a part of during the Clinton administration — but that details of how it was done are now spilling into public view. "I hope that they prosecute this to the fullest," Patterson said. "Whoever leaked that, in my opinion, and having been involved in this, was highly placed in that process." "There’s only a few people who actually know exactly what’s going down, and that’s by design," he added. "So if somebody leaked it, it was somebody involved in the process, and that scares the hell out of me."

Trump was in Turkey last July for a NATO summit. He reportedly hid in a catering truck and left the country on a secret military jet. He faced a credible assassination threat from the Iranians. The media are upset that the president didn’t tell them. That’s because they would’ve leaked it, putting Trump in danger. Also, the president's security and safety are far above those of the press corps. Sorry, that’s not how any of this works, and they don’t have to tell you about these sensitive operations. What’s next? Seating in the Situation Room?

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