Simon & Schuster Once Axed a Book by Josh Hawley, but Here's Who It Will Publish

In 2021, publisher Simon & Schuster axed a book by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," citing the January 6 riots as grounds for pulling it. Hawley called the move "Orwellian" and threatened to sue. His book was later published by Regnery Publishing. At the time, Simon & Schuster said, "As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

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But it turns out that Simon & Schuster will publish books by antisemite and Mamdani pal Susan Abulhawa, who has called Jews "cockroaches," "demons," and other pejoratives.

Simon & Schuster axed a book from Republican senator Josh Hawley in 2021, citing its “larger public responsibility as citizens.”



The publishing giant is handling things a little differently when it comes to the vile antisemitic author Susan Abulhawa, who has referred to Jews as… pic.twitter.com/FOZZnoncHo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 13, 2026

Here's more:

A disgraced Palestinian author who has openly celebrated the murder of Jews and Christians has received a coveted book deal from Simon & Schuster, the prestigious New York City publishing house, the Washington Free Beacon can report. Susan Abulhawa, who has attacked "Jewish Supremacist Vampires" and called Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre "a spectacular moment," has reached an agreement for Atria Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint, to republish two of her novels in September. Jessica Laino, a spokeswoman for Simon & Schuster, sent a press release in July to the Free Beacon trumpeting the news and praising Abulhawa's "signature lyrical voice" and "nuanced characters." Laino said Atria would rerelease Abulhawa's past novels Mornings in Jenin and The Blue Between Sky and Water on Sept. 29, 2026. Atria is a prestigious imprint that has published bestselling authors such as Colleen Hoover, Brad Thor, Janet Evanovich, and Philippa Gregory.

Simply incredible. Simon & Schuster also released "Israel's Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power," calling it an "unflinching exposé" about Israel having a "controlling interest in United States foreign policy."

In addition to re-releasing Abulhawa’s books, Simon & Schuster's Atria imprint this week also released Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power, which the publisher touts as an “unflinching exposé” of how Israel developed a “controlling interest in United States… pic.twitter.com/Livj3MS1A0 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 13, 2026

They also released an anti-Israel video in which the Jewish state is described as a "toxic issue."

As part of its promotion of the book, Simon & Schuster has released a virulently anti-Israel video in which the book’s authors describe Israel as “a toxic issue.” pic.twitter.com/WKC5RknrrV — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 13, 2026

"60 percent of Americans now hold an unfavorable view of Israel," said co-author Eli Clifton. "Yet it continues to be the largest recipient of U.S. foreign assistance. The lobby has to bridge this public opinion gap. They have to get politicians elected who will continue to toe the line on these increasingly unpopular policies. And they have a couple means through which they do so."

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"The most important is that they spend money on elections," he continued, "in doing so they've emerged as one of the powerhouses in our modern campaign finance system. When Israel's lobby runs ads for or against candidates, it's really important to notice that something is missing. And the thing missing in the vast majority of cases is any mention of Israel. And that's because Israel's lobby has clearly taken notice that Israel is becoming a toxic issue in our campaigns and in our political discourse."

Lovely.

Oh, and Simon & Schuster also released "Great & Unfortunate Things" by disgraced former University of Cambridge Professor Jason Arday, even though Arday was revealed to be a plagiarist, an academic fraudster, and a fabulist.

Well, they also published plagiarist, bogus researcher, fabulist extraordinaire, bully, and consummate racist Jason Arday's book.



What can you expect from S&S? — Francisco Moreno (@FMoreno_X) August 14, 2026

Our expectations were low, and yet they somehow managed not to meet them. Books by antisemites like Susan Abulhawa and books that attack Israel are okay, as are books by proven liars. But a book by a sitting U.S. Senator gets pulled because he questioned the 2020 election. There is a rotten ideology in publishing, it seems.

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