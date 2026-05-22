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Tipsheet

Here's Why the FBI Is Interviewing Milwaukee Police Officers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 22, 2026 2:45 PM
Here's Why the FBI Is Interviewing Milwaukee Police Officers
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The FBI is looking into the 2020 elections, and as part of that investigation, they're looking to interview up to 30 Milwaukee Police Officers.

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Those interviews are reportedly going to focus on suspicious behavior by election officials at Central Count on election night in 2020.

Here's more:

The officers are not the targets of the investigation but rather possible witnesses to potential criminal behavior by election officials. Multiple sources said FBI agents want to know whether police officers assigned to Milwaukee’s Central Count facility at the Baird Center were told to leave rooms or not enter areas where suspicious activity was taking place.

Those sources Heartland Post that many of the interviews are centered on an incident in which former Milwaukee Election Commission Director Claire Woodall-Vogg had a police escort to deliver a flash drive containing the city’s tabulation of absentee ballots to be entered at the Milwaukee County Election Commission late on Election Night but then realized she had forgotten the drive at Central Count.

Woodall-Vogg said at the time that she called a Milwaukee Election Commission employee, who found the flash drive in a tabulator and handed it to a police officer to be transported to the Milwaukee County Election Commission. That officer is believed to have been contacted for an FBI interview, as have others in Woodall-Vogg’s police escort.

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As the Heartland Post reported, Milwaukee County Election Commission employee David J. Bolter said in a sworn affidavit that on November 4, 2020, it was "announced that a huge truckload of ballots were going to be delivered shortly." Bolter said it "seemed odd" and wasn't sure if that was part of standard delivery procedures.'

The FBI also visited Milwaukee County Election Commission Director Michelle Hawley at her home, to discuss an interview with the agency.

Of course, Democrats are crying foul over the investigation, with Milwaukee County Executive and gubernatorial candidate David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson calling the investigation an 'act of intimidation.' 

But Milwaukee is not alone. The FBI is looking into longstanding allegations of irregularities in the 2020 election across the country, with Director Kash Patel saying we may even see arrests over the issue.

Here's more on that:

Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau has gathered "information" supporting President Donald Trump’s longstanding and debunked claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him – and that arrests are coming soon.

“I would say stay tuned this week. You might see a thing or two,” Patel said April 19 on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" on Fox News.

Trump for years has repeated his claims that American elections are rigged and that the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was essentially stolen from him due to voter fraud and other election problems.

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There was a massive vote dump in Wisconsin that flipped the state for Joe Biden.

Questions about the 2020 election have been raised by President Trump and others for years, while Democrats have dismissed those questions as election denialism.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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