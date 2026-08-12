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We Don't Know Who the WI Democrat Nominee Is Yet, but We Do Know the Polls Were Wrong Again

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 1:15 AM
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We Don't Know Who the WI Democrat Nominee Is Yet, but We Do Know the Polls Were Wrong Again
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

It is now just after midnight in Wisconsin, and we do not yet know who won the Democrat primary for governor. But what we do know is that — once again — the polls were horribly, embarrassingly wrong.

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Much in the same way that polls grossly overestimated Abdul El-Sayed's popularity in Michigan, the polls that told us Francesca Hong was a lock for this race ended up misreading the room. At the time of this writing, with 94 percent of the vote in, David Crowley leads Hong by just 0.4 percent.

Now, it's possible Hong ekes out a very narrow victory. Tens of thousands of absentee ballots have yet to be counted in Milwaukee County, Crowley's home turf, where he won in-person voting by just a few hundred votes.

Those results will take a while because the City of Milwaukee has messed up the process and we can expect the delay to be long.

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These are the same pollsters that said Kamala Harris would be the next president, including Ann Selzer, who claimed days before the election that Harris would win Iowa — Iowa — by three.

So while we don't yet know who the winner of the Democrat primary is, we do know who the losers are: the pollsters and the so-called journalists who treat polling as gospel truth.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | POLLING | WISCONSIN
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