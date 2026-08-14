Socialist Abdul El-Sayed Doesn't Only Want to Control Our Healthcare

Seizing the means of production is the goal of every communist. What follows is the destruction of the businesses, the economy, and the country. In every single place that communism has been tried, it fails, and the body count is astronomically high. People who aren't murdered by the regime for ungoodthink or opposing communism are often starved to death because the communist government couldn't run a two-car funeral, let alone every industry.

Advertisement

But the American Left insists that "real communism" hasn't been tried, and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to bring "real communism" to America. The DSA has endorsed Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in Michigan, and he just said he's in favor of a communist seizure of private businesses.

🚨NEW



Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed says he is in favor of a communist-style government seizure of private companies.



HOST: "Are you in favor of public ownership models?"



EL-SAYED: "I want to actually take it a step further...we need some system of public control." pic.twitter.com/zUBHUdZtFm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2026

"I want to actually take it a step further," El-Sayed said. I agree that we need public ownership, but I also agree that we need some system of public control. Like what is the point of democracy if it's not to protect us from existential risk?"

Just what we need… even more govt control. What the he** is wrong with people. How can they ever vote for him— especially those highly educated!!! — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) August 12, 2026

They're so highly educated they have no idea how the real world works.

Per Grok, the is the same ownership-and-control tool used in communist systems.



Will @TheDemocrats denounce this? — JLaw (@yoopermomma) August 12, 2026

No, they will not.

How can people support this 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/VrmFb0AqLu — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) August 12, 2026

They don't understand history, for starters. Then they hear that stuff will be "free" and vote for it. Of course, El-Sayed's plan for Medicare for All would require a 32 percent payroll tax and a doubling of the federal income tax.

But, "free."

"Public ownership" is code for nationalization of the means of production, a principal goal of Karl Marx.



Chapter II, Communist Manifesto: “wrest, by degrees, all capital from the bourgeoisie, [and] centralise all instruments of production in the hands of the State...” https://t.co/W3b6rxnAsx — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 13, 2026

And then everything is destroyed, people don't have jobs, they starve, and the government starts mass executions to keep control on the population.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.