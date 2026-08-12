David Crowley Wants Unity With Francesca Hong and Embraces Her Plan to Defund the Police

There is no daylight between Democrat David Crowley, who won a narrow win in last night's Wisconsin governor primary, and his socialist opponent Francesca Hong. That's not us saying it, either. Crowley himself said that his policies closely align with Hong's radical ones that support abolishing the U.S. Senate, ending Milwaukee's school choice program, and raising Wisconsin's tax rate to the highest in the nation.

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He's even campaigning with Hong on a supposed "unity tour."

#WisconsinGovernor



David Crowley announces that he and Francesca Hong will jointly campaign together as part of a “unity tour.” https://t.co/Z51eG50z0v pic.twitter.com/GTWOheN6hi — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 12, 2026

As Milwaukee County Executive, Crowley doubled the sales tax, raised property taxes, and can't manage the county's budget.

David Crowley admitted his policies don’t differ from @FrancescaHongWI’s socialist agenda.



His record proves it: He doubled the sales tax, raised property taxes, and can’t even manage Milwaukee County’s budget.



He failed Milwaukee County. Don’t let him fail Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/EXJwSGeWhU — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 12, 2026

Milwaukee County faces a projected $47 million deficit, with its structural shortfall expected to reach $168.7 million by 2031. Additionally, he failed to renew a contract with UnitedHealthcare, leaving thousands of county employees, their dependents, and county retirees without insurance coverage for weeks.

And now Crowley is saying he wants to have a "conversation" about defunding the police.

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley says that "defunding or divesting from the police is a conversation we're going to have to have together." pic.twitter.com/9rp95Q0mtB — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 12, 2026

"They think about taking all the money away, they don't think of how we continue these services," Crowley said. "And that's what we have to think about. We still need to call somebody when things are happening. What does it look like? When you think about defunding or divesting from the police department, that's a conversation that we're going to have to have together," Crowley said.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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