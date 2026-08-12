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David Crowley Wants Unity With Francesca Hong and Embraces Her Plan to Defund the Police

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 12:45 PM
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David Crowley Wants Unity With Francesca Hong and Embraces Her Plan to Defund the Police
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

There is no daylight between Democrat David Crowley, who won a narrow win in last night's Wisconsin governor primary, and his socialist opponent Francesca Hong. That's not us saying it, either. Crowley himself said that his policies closely align with Hong's radical ones that support abolishing the U.S. Senate, ending Milwaukee's school choice program, and raising Wisconsin's tax rate to the highest in the nation.

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He's even campaigning with Hong on a supposed "unity tour."

As Milwaukee County Executive, Crowley doubled the sales tax, raised property taxes, and can't manage the county's budget.

Milwaukee County faces a projected $47 million deficit, with its structural shortfall expected to reach $168.7 million by 2031. Additionally, he failed to renew a contract with UnitedHealthcare, leaving thousands of county employees, their dependents, and county retirees without insurance coverage for weeks.

And now Crowley is saying he wants to have a "conversation" about defunding the police.

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"They think about taking all the money away, they don't think of how we continue these services," Crowley said. "And that's what we have to think about. We still need to call somebody when things are happening. What does it look like? When you think about defunding or divesting from the police department, that's a conversation that we're going to have to have together," Crowley said.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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