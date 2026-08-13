The Economist Attacked This Popular Kids' Show for the Most Revealing Reason

The Left, when they're not busy aborting their children, spend the rest of their time trying to indoctrinate ours. They know how important it is to get to the kids young to force their leftist ideology on them and raise another generation of voters who think socialism is a great idea.

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In the same vein, they want to make sure your children don't see anything that might contradict their agenda, which is why the outlet The Economist is trying to attack "Paw Patrol," a wildly popular kids' show about law enforcement puppies.

Not only is the show "copaganda," but it has a girl puppy who wears pink outfits.

The horror.

They even titled the piece "The Dark Underbelly of 'Paw Patrol.'"

Of the main gang of six pups, some critics note, only one is a girl, whose outfit and even eyes are pink. Worse, the top dog is a police pup, so the whole thing is pro-police “copaganda” https://t.co/6FpHbabxBK — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 9, 2026

Here's more:

They may look like a pack of cutesy anthropomorphised dogs. “No job is too big,” vows their heartwarming motto, “no pup’s too small!” Don’t be fooled: some say the cartoon heroes of “Paw Patrol” are covert outriders for authoritarian capitalism. “Keep trying, everybody makes mistakes,” a winsome character urges in their latest outing, “Paw Patrol: the Dino Movie”. The haters have a slogan too: “Defund the Paw Patrol!” If you haven’t had a pre-school child (or been one) since “Paw Patrol” first aired on TV in 2013, it may have passed you by. But it is a world-conquering juggernaut, spanning more than a dozen seasons, a toy empire and now three theatrical film releases. Critics—perhaps including parents aggrieved at enduring so much schlock—have avidly dissected its subliminal messages. Hearing about this is like coming late to the manosphere; both, you find, are amazingly popular and allegedly pernicious. For the blissfully uninitiated: the show is set in idyllic but slightly creepy Adventure Bay, where children drive and puppies talk. Led by a lavishly quiffed ten-year-old boy, a group of heroic pups respond to mild emergencies, setting off down a fun slide at their HQ . It is utterly formulaic, with incessant catchphrases (“Paw Patrol is on a roll!”) and appalling earworm music. “A children’s story which is enjoyed only by children”, wrote C.S. Lewis, “is a bad children’s story.” He would not have liked “Paw Patrol”.

Keep C.S. Lewis' name out of your mouth.

Ludicrous but even if this were true, good. — Otto Von Tweetmarck (@OVTweetmarck) August 11, 2026

This is correct.

Imagine how miserable your life will be when everything must be seen through ideological lenses. — Okham Man (@OckhamMan) August 11, 2026

It's very miserable, and they want the rest to be miserable with us.

Do you not feel something deep within you screaming when you write a title like this https://t.co/D4SELXSkGW pic.twitter.com/Ek5MyMAr0u — Ante D. Luvian (@uncle_deluge) August 11, 2026

They do not. They are activists first and foremost.

Woke 1.0 has not ended.

Once a serious magazine, the Economist was destroyed by a woke white woman hired as editor in chief in 2015.



Overnight the articles became sanctimonious, untrustworthy dreck.



Now they are doing critical media theory on Paw Patrol.



This is what Elon said to her three weeks ago.… https://t.co/yrx3uuTuc3 — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) August 11, 2026

That's Zanny Minton Beddoes, and Elon Musk sat down with her for an interview a few weeks ago.

"Why should you be able to shape European politics? You don't even live there," Beddoes said.

"I think of it as sort of the West, collectively," Musk replied.

"But do you see why this makes people think that this man who has all this power, he's the world's richest man, he thinks he has a right to influence our politics," she continued. "It's why people loathe you. Some people do loathe you."

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"Yes, some people do," Musk said.

"But do you understand why?" Beddoes asked. "Do you think what you're doing is helpful for Western democracy?"

"Maybe some people do loath me," Musk said. "And that's probably true. I don't care. But the fact that as you pointed out a quarter billion people follow me is that I think a lot more people actually like me than don't. And I think a lot more people hate you, and the media, more than you realize."

Correct. And this article proves it.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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