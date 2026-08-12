Democrat Jamie Ager Has a Radical, Anti-Immigration Enforcement Platform

In North Carolina's 11th District, Democrat Jamie Ager likes to portray himself as a "fourth-generation farmer, entrepreneur, and proud son of Western North Carolina." He says he "understand[s] why people feel abandoned by both parties" and wants to go to Congress to "make sure no one feels unseen."

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Unfortunately for Ager, his moderate self-portrait has been revealed as a lie. The reality is Ager is backed by and has deep ties to Washington Democrats and out-of-state donors, and the Democrat Party establishment put its thumb on the scale for him, inviting Ager — and Ager alone — to speak at the NC-11 Democrat Gala. Four of Ager's opponents wrote a letter protesting this decision, expressing their "collective and unequivocal disgust" with the invitation.

That's not Ager's only problem. Ager's views on immigration enforcement are anti-ICE and pro-illegal alien. He's called for mass amnesty for illegal aliens, saying "It needs to be organized ... to me, having the ability to bring people in that can contribute, that can be part of our communities. And people that have been here for 20 years, and are part of our communities, that still don't have legal status. Finding some way for a pathway to citizenship for those folks."

If elected, Ager would want to slap the handcuffs on ICE and make it hard for the men and women of the agency to do their jobs upholding and enforcing our immigration laws. Back in March, Ager called for then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to be fired, and said that ICE was "masked agents and unmarked cars roving the streets."

A month before those remarks, Ager accused the Trump administration and ICE of racism, falsely claiming they were "targeting people based solely on the color of their skin." Ager also wants to ban ICE agents from wearing masks and "hold officers accountable" for doing their jobs.

Over the weekend, Ager earned the endorsement of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Warren herself is radically anti-ICE and pro-illegal alien. In 2020, she ran on a platform that would have granted amnesty to 11 million illegal aliens in the country. Warren, like many other Democrats, also wants to end cash bail, which would put even more violent criminals on our streets. And she thinks Jamie Ager is the best man for the job in NC-11.

It's clear that Jamie Ager's priorities lie not with the people of North Carolina, but with handcuffing ICE's ability to enforce our immigration laws and keep our communities safe. At the same time, Ager wants to grant blanket amnesty to millions of illegal aliens and put the far-left's radical agenda ahead of the needs of the hardworking people in Western North Carolina.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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