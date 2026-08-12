Pelosi Is Still Lying About Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline

There is nothing that's more revealing about the Democrat Party than the way they all lied and ran cover for Joe Biden and his cognitive decline. Rewind to 2020, when it was clear — despite COVID giving him cover — that while the lights were on for the former Veep, it was often the case that no one was home. Throughout his term, anyone with eyes saw the rambling, the refusal to hold Cabinet meetings and impromptu press conferences, the cards with reporters' names and stage directions. And we all knew what it meant.

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The only people who didn't see it were the journalists whose job it was to ask questions and the Democrats who worked with Biden on a daily basis. They all told us Biden was "sharp as a tack" and fit to serve another four years. And they would have dragged Biden across the finish line had they not, for reasons that remain inexplicable to this day, allowed the June 27, 2024 debate.

That's when the Left could no longer deny that Biden had problems. And they only admitted that because they realized Biden was going to lose to Donald Trump. If they believed Biden would win the election, they would have continued attacking us for pointing out the obvious.

The only person who would have been angry at this was Jake Tapper, who would have had to wait another four years to cash those fat book advance checks.

Nancy Pelosi is still blaming the people close to Biden for not telling us about this.

Pelosi said those close to Biden during his reelection campaign should have shared what they knew about his mental acuity.



“When you think of the debate and how sad that was, that’s really when we learned,” @SpeakerPelosi told @jmart at @POLITICOLive's Sacramento Summit👇 pic.twitter.com/WMNFO6S8r4 — POLITICO (@politico) August 11, 2026

"When you think of the debate and how sad that was, that's really when we learned," Pelosi said.

Here we will remind you that Pelosi was Speaker of the House for most of Biden's term, something even she admits.

"I had been Speaker, and when I was Speaker I saw the president all the time. But when I wasn't, then I saw maybe three times that whole year," she continued, "and I think he had his sort of ups and downs and when I saw him one time he was giving me the Presidential Medal of Freedom. So that was one event that he was perfectly fine."

We all know Pelosi is lying here.

Yes, because it wasn’t totally obvious to anybody with an IQ over room temperature in an igloo that Biden was already a walking turnip by the time he was inaugurated… — Will Collier (@willcollier) August 11, 2026

It was obvious to everyone.

Hats off to the old broad. No one lies better, no one wields power better. She’s the devil incarnate but talented as hell. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 12, 2026

She is a masterful politician.

I've never been in the same room as the man and it was obvious every time he spoke or was seen at an event his brains were mush. Lol — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) August 11, 2026

Everyone knew. Even Pelosi and Congressional Democrats.

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It was obvious to everyone except them and the journalists. https://t.co/rq82wX5WfC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 11, 2026

Weird.

There were years of Biden's obvious mental decline captured in video, yet somehow one of the most powerful people in the US government who was supposed to be communicating with Biden consistently had absolutely no idea there was anything wrong https://t.co/KxhBRzPRBD — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 11, 2026

Those videos were "cheap fakes," remember.

Eventually, they're just going to admit that they all knew Joe Biden was unwell, and that they didn't care.

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