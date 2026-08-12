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Pelosi Is Still Lying About Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 10:00 AM
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Pelosi Is Still Lying About Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

There is nothing that's more revealing about the Democrat Party than the way they all lied and ran cover for Joe Biden and his cognitive decline. Rewind to 2020, when it was clear — despite COVID giving him cover — that while the lights were on for the former Veep, it was often the case that no one was home. Throughout his term, anyone with eyes saw the rambling, the refusal to hold Cabinet meetings and impromptu press conferences, the cards with reporters' names and stage directions. And we all knew what it meant.

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The only people who didn't see it were the journalists whose job it was to ask questions and the Democrats who worked with Biden on a daily basis. They all told us Biden was "sharp as a tack" and fit to serve another four years. And they would have dragged Biden across the finish line had they not, for reasons that remain inexplicable to this day, allowed the June 27, 2024 debate.

That's when the Left could no longer deny that Biden had problems. And they only admitted that because they realized Biden was going to lose to Donald Trump. If they believed Biden would win the election, they would have continued attacking us for pointing out the obvious.

The only person who would have been angry at this was Jake Tapper, who would have had to wait another four years to cash those fat book advance checks.

Nancy Pelosi is still blaming the people close to Biden for not telling us about this.

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"When you think of the debate and how sad that was, that's really when we learned," Pelosi said.

Here we will remind you that Pelosi was Speaker of the House for most of Biden's term, something even she admits.

"I had been Speaker, and when I was Speaker I saw the president all the time. But when I wasn't, then I saw maybe three times that whole year," she continued, "and I think he had his sort of ups and downs and when I saw him one time he was giving me the Presidential Medal of Freedom. So that was one event that he was perfectly fine."

We all know Pelosi is lying here.

It was obvious to everyone.

She is a masterful politician.

Everyone knew. Even Pelosi and Congressional Democrats.

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Weird.

Those videos were "cheap fakes," remember.

Eventually, they're just going to admit that they all knew Joe Biden was unwell, and that they didn't care.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOE BIDEN | MEDIA BIAS | NANCY PELOSI
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