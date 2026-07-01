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Tipsheet

Hearing on Sanctuary Cities Turned Into a Full-Blown Fight Between These Two House Members

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 01, 2026 7:00 AM
Hearing on Sanctuary Cities Turned Into a Full-Blown Fight Between These Two House Members
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, a House hearing on the impacts of sanctuary cities turned into a shouting match between Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD). Democrats, of course, treated Jessica Gorman with disdain. She’s the mother of Sheridan, who was shot and killed by an illegal alien earlier this year. What’s painfully clear again is that Democrats prioritize the rights and needs of illegal aliens over American citizens. 

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Lawler's feelings about his colleagues on this issue spilled over into a shouting match between him and Raskin. The former stated that Democrats care more about anti-ICE radicals than about American citizens killed by people who shouldn’t be here, coddled and enabled by the Democrats’ pro-open border policies (via NY Post):

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HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JAMIE RASKIN SANCTUARY CITIES

The congressman went on to scold Democrats for seemingly being more concerned about the deaths of anti-ICE protesters than the victims of migrant crime. 

“The same outrage you feel about Renée Good and Alex Pretti you should feel about Sheridan Gorman and Laken Riley,” Lawler fumed. 

Raskin shot back: “I do feel that outrage.”

“You do not!” Lawler raged.” Because if you did you would not support sanctuary jurisdictions

“You should be ashamed of yourself!”

Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, noted that Lawler was not a member of the panel and asked him to “get the hell out” as they both shouted over each other. 

“You don’t understand the rules of the committee. You don’t understand the Constitution. You’re full of it!” Raskin yelled. 

“You’re an absolute disgrace for supporting sanctuary policies,” Lawler countered.

“Say one word about Alex Pretti and Renée Good,” Raskin demanded.

To which Lawker responded, “I did! I wrote a whole New York Times op-ed about it.” 

“You should be absolutely ashamed of yourself for not opposing sanctuary policies that resulted in their daughter’s death!” he added, ending the argument. 

Nelly Decker, a spokeswoman for Raskin, argued the Maryland Democrat’s outburst was justified. 

“Of course Raskin yelled at [Lawler], he was a guest in the committee to introduce a witness and went on a tangent and sullied the names of Alex Pretti and Renee Good,” Decker wrote on X. 

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Whatever. Pretti and Good were also two left-wing whack jobs who got what they deserved. Also, no one cares who they are or were. One tried to run over a federal agent and was shot and killed, as she should have been. That’s what happens when you try to run over a cop, you idiot. 

At the same time, Lawler should’ve known Democrats held these feelings about immigration. It’s not like it’s a secret or anything. 

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