Zohran Mamdani Just Said This About What Should Happen to ICE

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called for abolishing ICE and expressed pride in the city’s sanctuary policies.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, he affirmed that Mamdani and his allies “are not embarrassed of the fact that we are a sanctuary city” and that he believes “that ICE is a cruel agency that does nothing to further the interests of public safety.”

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He added, “It's why I agree with Daria Elissa Avila Chevalier in that we have to abolish ICE. And what we need to do is create an immigration system that has humanity back at the heart of it.”

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: "We are not embarrassed by the fact that we are a sanctuary city, we are proud... I agree with Darializa Avila Chevalier in that we have to abolish ICE." pic.twitter.com/VpectfbFc0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2026

Mamdani has been a vocal critic of ICE, characterizing it as a rogue agency terrorizing communities regardless of immigration status. Since taking office, he has continued pushing for the abolition of the agency “because what we see is an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist,” according to ABC News. He vowed to use his position to protect illegal immigrants from federal enforcement actions.

I’m proud to endorse .@DarializaforNY for Congress. The daughter of a single mom and case worker, Darializa has dedicated her life to fighting for people too often left behind by government. She’s helped free neighbors wrongfully detained by ICE and has long believed in a… pic.twitter.com/BiTvGLqszT — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 29, 2026

In February, Mamdani signed an executive order barring ICE from entering city properties like schools, shelters, and hospitals without a judicial warrant. The order aims to “strengthen protections for immigrant New Yorkers, and the public safety of all New Yorkers.”

ICE raids are cruel, inhumane, and do nothing to serve public safety.



My responsibility is to be the mayor to each and every person that calls this city their home. That includes millions of immigrants— of which I am one. pic.twitter.com/NnofsS0iuR — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 2, 2025

The mayor created task forces and established audits to ensure city agencies comply with the policies.

Mamdani has acted in several ways to shield illegal immigrants from ICE and other federal agencies through policy and public statements. He instructed NYPD not to assist ICE in civil immigration enforcement operations and stressed that federal agents will be held accountable.

"My message to ICE agents … is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law. If you violate the law, you must be held accountable,” he said.

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