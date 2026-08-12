'Knives Will Be Out': Hasan Piker Totally Melts Down Over Wisconsin Election Results

Socialist podcaster Hasan Piker, known for remarks like 'we deserved the 9/11 attacks,' is upset. His candidate lost in Wisconsin. Amy will provide more coverage later this morning — she's a Wisconsin native and was covering the primary, which involved some wild turns, unreal delays, and overall incompetence from the election staff. The results are in, and Francesca Hong, the far-left insurgent, was narrowly defeated by David Crowley. It was a close race in a contest many expected Hong to win comfortably.

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Hasan Piker ends off his stream by melting down over Francesca Hong’s defeat and threatening the establishment



“The knives will be out” pic.twitter.com/Gzd4KUO81B — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 12, 2026

Hasan Piker blames National Media for why Francesca Hong is losing pic.twitter.com/6UcQZyNSCD — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 12, 2026

Here’s how Hasan Piker is reacting to Francesca Hong trailing David Crowley: “Outlaw Thanksgiving and outlaw boomers” pic.twitter.com/N4Bg9dOIMo — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 12, 2026

Piker said, “Knives will be out.”

Here’s an exit question:

Do Hong supporters come out of this election feeling they were robbed? Like the establishment conspired against them? — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 12, 2026

We’ll see what happens. In 2016 and 2020, I think Bernie Sanders supporters held their noses and pulled the lever for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, despite their resentment and anger over how the primaries went. Again, the real lesson here is that, while the socialist insurgency has energy and momentum, it isn’t yet in the driver’s seat of the Democrat Party. It still could happen, given the party’s weak leadership, but this was a setback, and Piker and his followers know it.

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