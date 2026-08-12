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'Knives Will Be Out': Hasan Piker Totally Melts Down Over Wisconsin Election Results

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 12, 2026 6:55 AM
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'Knives Will Be Out': Hasan Piker Totally Melts Down Over Wisconsin Election Results
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Socialist podcaster Hasan Piker, known for remarks like 'we deserved the 9/11 attacks,' is upset. His candidate lost in Wisconsin. Amy will provide more coverage later this morning — she's a Wisconsin native and was covering the primary, which involved some wild turns, unreal delays, and overall incompetence from the election staff. The results are in, and Francesca Hong, the far-left insurgent, was narrowly defeated by David Crowley. It was a close race in a contest many expected Hong to win comfortably. 

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Piker said, “Knives will be out.”

Here’s an exit question:

We’ll see what happens. In 2016 and 2020, I think Bernie Sanders supporters held their noses and pulled the lever for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, despite their resentment and anger over how the primaries went. Again, the real lesson here is that, while the socialist insurgency has energy and momentum, it isn’t yet in the driver’s seat of the Democrat Party. It still could happen, given the party’s weak leadership, but this was a setback, and Piker and his followers know it.

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News Topics AMY KLOBUCHAR | BERNIE SANDERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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