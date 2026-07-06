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Tipsheet

Here's How Mamdani's Wife Marked the Fourth of July

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 11:30 AM
Here's How Mamdani's Wife Marked the Fourth of July
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, despises America and Israel.. She applauded the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, attacks that saw several Americans taken hostage and has engaged in antisemitic behavior both on and offline.

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So it shouldn't surprise any of us that she didn't celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Instead, she went to Spain for an 'Islamic wellness retreat.'

Here's more:

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji ditched America’s 250th anniversary, jetting off this week for an Islamic “spiritual wellness” retreat on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca ahead of the patriotic celebration, The Post has learned.

The Dallas-raised, Dubai-educated, Syrian-American artist – who has a long history of bashing the US — was spotted at Newark International Airport on Monday, boarding an eight-hour flight to Palma, Mallorca’s capital city in the Western Mediterranean.

She was heading to a sold-out retreat run by The Women’s Sanctuary. The 29-year-old illustrator and ceramist is the for-profit’s “artist in residence” and among the gathering’s hosts.

At least she didn't pretend to care about this country.

Yes. But entirely on-brand.

That's a deep reference.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

That would be fine with us.

Never too late to denaturalize and deport.

Excellent question. Seems a little new-agey for a religion that subjugates women.

And she's the wife of the mayor of America's biggest city, and one that's home to the largest population of Jews outside of Israel.

That's important and should not be ignored, because Mamdani shares her views. You do not marry someone who cheers the massacre of Jews unless you agree with them.

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