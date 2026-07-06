Here's How Mamdani's Wife Marked the Fourth of July

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, despises America and Israel.. She applauded the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, attacks that saw several Americans taken hostage and has engaged in antisemitic behavior both on and offline.

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So it shouldn't surprise any of us that she didn't celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Instead, she went to Spain for an 'Islamic wellness retreat.'

Mandani's wife Rama Duwaji ditches America 250 bash for Islamic 'spiritual wellness' retreat in Spain https://t.co/XppDI0p9z5 pic.twitter.com/sA27UvsrXZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2026

Here's more:

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji ditched America’s 250th anniversary, jetting off this week for an Islamic “spiritual wellness” retreat on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca ahead of the patriotic celebration, The Post has learned. The Dallas-raised, Dubai-educated, Syrian-American artist – who has a long history of bashing the US — was spotted at Newark International Airport on Monday, boarding an eight-hour flight to Palma, Mallorca’s capital city in the Western Mediterranean. She was heading to a sold-out retreat run by The Women’s Sanctuary. The 29-year-old illustrator and ceramist is the for-profit’s “artist in residence” and among the gathering’s hosts.

At least she didn't pretend to care about this country.

Sickening. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 5, 2026

Yes. But entirely on-brand.

What does an Islamic “spiritual wellness” retreat consist of? Is she recreating the night of the men of al Zutt? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 4, 2026

That's a deep reference.

She can stay there for all I care — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 4, 2026

That would be fine with us.

They hate this country and should never have been allowed in. https://t.co/XUyActWnsA — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 4, 2026

Never too late to denaturalize and deport.

Why are there "Islamic spiritual wellness retreats" in Spain? https://t.co/5CJFeKh1Dz — Templarpilled (@Templarpilled) July 5, 2026

Excellent question. Seems a little new-agey for a religion that subjugates women.

This is going to continue to be a situation where you’re expected to ignore everything she’s said and done while being told to draw absolutely no conclusions lest you get yelled at.



But her beliefs on America, communism, Islamism, Jews, etc. are obvious. https://t.co/viGH0v9TvQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 4, 2026

And she's the wife of the mayor of America's biggest city, and one that's home to the largest population of Jews outside of Israel.

That's important and should not be ignored, because Mamdani shares her views. You do not marry someone who cheers the massacre of Jews unless you agree with them.

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