A Familiar Face Is Mulling a Re-Match Against John Fetterman, but There Are Others





It’s inevitable: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) will likely face a primary challenge when he runs for reelection in 2028. The only thing preventing his approval ratings from dropping sharply is support from Independents and Republicans. He has declined significantly among Democrats.

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If he switches parties, it’s doubtful Republicans would choose him over a hard-core conservative, whoever that may be. You never know — Fetterman has even admitted he’d be a terrible Republican as he votes with Democrats 90 percent of the time. That’s why I’m cautious about this whole party switch: there’s no guarantee he’d align with us on major policy and budget battles unless it involves Israel.

That’s his red line. If his party adopts anti-Israel nonsense, he’s out.

But one familiar Democrat said he’d be open to a rematch, former Rep. Conor Lamb, whom Fetterman bested in the 2022 Democrat primary. He’s testing the waters (via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette):

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette named four potential Democratic challengers to Senator John Fetterman for US Senate in Pennsylvania



1. Conor Lamb

2. Chris Deluzio

3. Summer Lee

4. Brendan Boyle https://t.co/nfVdnsa7hx pic.twitter.com/YoaMMvBKhj — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 10, 2026

NBC News: Former top John Fetterman aide says Senator Fetterman refers to Senator David McCormick (R-PA) as “his mentor" and that the Trump administration makes requests of Fetterman via McCormick.https://t.co/yiDWCAC0nU — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 10, 2026

As support for Israel within the Democratic Party falls to historic lows, Fetterman has only hardened his support for the longtime ally — even going so far as to say he might leave his party if the growing opposition to U.S. military aid became the Democrats’ official position. Progressive groups — and some possible 2028 opponents — have criticized Fetterman for not holding in-person town hall meetings in Pennsylvania even as he sides with the Trump administration when many Democratic voters say they want their party to fight the White House. “I think [Fetterman] represents himself and his sole project is to get attention for himself as much as [he] possibly can,” said former Rep. Conor Lamb, another potential challenger who lost the 2022 Democratic primary to Fetterman. “He's just completely abandoned the Democratic priorities that people elected him on in the first place.” […] In an indication of just how far that base has split from Fetterman since then, consider Ocasio-Cortez’s social media post after Fetterman broke with his party and voted to end a government shutdown in 2025. “Where do I submit my Conor Lamb apology form?” she wrote. Lamb said he would consider challenging Fetterman again if that was “something people want to see,” but he has not yet confirmed a run.

Fetterman calling Republican Sen. David McCormick (R-PA) his mentor probably won't help his image among others in his party, as you can tell — he couldn’t care less.

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