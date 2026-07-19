Mamdani: Priorities Tell You Everything

I want you to sit with something for a second.

New York City has a mayor right now whose signature initiatives—the ones he’s chosen to spend his political capital on—are these: making the needle exchange program permanent and bigger, chasing a legal fantasy about arresting a foreign head of state, and hanging out with inmates at Rikers Island to watch soccer.

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That’s not a caricature. That’s the actual record.

Let’s start with the fantasy, because it’s the loudest one.

Zohran Mamdani told the New York Times his administration is in “active conversation” with the city’s Law Department about arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to New York for the UN General Assembly in September. He called him a “war criminal.” Said he “belongs in The Hague.”

Fine. He’s entitled to his opinion of Netanyahu.

But here’s the problem. This isn’t opinion dressed as policy. It’s theater dressed as policy. The U.S. Ambassador to the UN said as much—called it “pure political theater” — and he’s right, for reasons that have nothing to do with politics and everything to do with basic facts. The United States isn’t party to the treaty that created the ICC. Visiting heads of government get diplomatic protection. Head-of-state immunity is a real thing. Even New York’s own governor has said the mayor doesn’t have the authority to pull this off.

Mamdani knows all of this. His lawyers certainly know all of this. He’s chasing it anyway.

Why? Because it gets headlines. Because it plays well with a slice of the base that wants performance, not results. That’s not leadership. That’s a man auditioning for a bigger stage on the backs of New Yorkers who actually need him focused on this one.

Now—Rikers Island.

Last week, while all of this was unfolding, the mayor was photographed on Rikers, chatting up inmates as they watched a World Cup semifinal. I don’t need to tell you how that lands with a cop’s family, or a crime victim, or anyone who’s ever had a car window smashed on the Upper West Side. It lands badly. It’s supposed to.

And meanwhile—the actual numbers.

Reported rapes in New York City are up more than 10 percent this year. Robberies on the subway are up 15 percent. Misdemeanor assaults underground are up double digits. Yes, the mayor’s office will tell you murders citywide are at historic lows, and credit where it’s due—that’s real, and NYPD deserves it. But ask the woman riding the four train home at 10 PM whether “murders are down” is the statistic she’s thinking about. It isn’t. She’s thinking about the robbery numbers. The assault numbers. The ones going up.

So here’s my question, and it’s not a gotcha; it’s a plain one: where is the mayor’s urgency on that?

Where’s the press conference? Where’s the task force? Where’s the “active conversation” with the Law Department about the crime that’s actually rising on his watch, instead of the one he has no power to prosecute 3,000 miles from his jurisdiction?

You don’t get to skip that question by pointing at Netanyahu. You don’t get to dodge it with a photo op at Rikers.

Because here’s the truth about political priorities—they’re not accidents. A mayor chooses what to spotlight. He chooses where his energy goes, what his lawyers work on, what he shows up for with cameras rolling. And when the spotlight goes to a legally impossible international arrest and a prison-yard World Cup watch party, while sexual assault reports and subway robberies climb, that’s not bad luck. That’s a decision about what matters to him.

New Yorkers didn’t elect a mayor to win a diplomatic staring contest he cannot legally win. They elected someone to make the subway safe enough that a mother doesn’t have to think twice about her daughter riding it alone.

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Harm reduction, needle exchanges, expanded programs—reasonable people can debate the merits of that as public health policy. But it is not public safety policy. It does not stop a robbery. It does not stop an assault. And no amount of press releases about naloxone vending machines changes what’s happening to the crime categories nobody’s bragging about.

Mamdani wants to be the mayor who arrested a war criminal on the world stage. Fine. But the criminals actually operating in his city right now aren’t landing at JFK for a UN summit. They’re already here. And it’s long past time his priorities reflected that.

Accountability starts at City Hall. And it starts with New Yorkers asking, loudly, why their mayor’s biggest fights aren’t the ones actually happening on their block.

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