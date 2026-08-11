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Even the Washington Post Knows Hong's Tax Plan Would Destroy Wisconsin's Economy

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 11, 2026 7:30 AM
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Even the Washington Post Knows Hong's Tax Plan Would Destroy Wisconsin's Economy
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

If she's elected governor, Francesca Hong plans to raise taxes in Wisconsin to the highest in the nation. Her plan calls for a 17.7 percent tax rate, which is higher than even California's 13 percent rate and far higher than nearby states like Indiana, which has a 2.95 percent tax rate.

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Current Gov. Tony Evers tried pushing a rate increase from 7.65 to 9.8 percent and was thwarted by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

The Washington Post says people will flee Wisconsin if Hong wins, and they're right.

Here's more:

To fund “free” child care, state-run grocery stores and more health care subsidies — among other social spending — the 37-year-old state legislator plans to raise state income taxes a full percentage point on couples making at least $431,000 and individuals making more than $323,000. She would levy another 1 percent on “millionaires and large corporations,” bringing their top state tax rate to almost 9 percent.

This might sound fine to a taxpayer who doesn’t make a million dollars, but Wisconsin — like every other state — relies on wealthy taxpayers to support state infrastructure, public schools and social programs. The top 5 percent of earners pay about 40 percent of the state’s net income taxes.

At a primary debate last week, moderators posed a fair question: “What if all the millionaires leave the state?”

Hong responded: “You know, uh, discussing that hypothetical is, um, a little bit, uh — I’m confused about that.” She went on to say that millionaires would be able to “live, work and thrive” because of her other policies.

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Hong seems genuinely confused at the prospect that people would leave the state if she tried to take more of their income. 

She says, of course, she's running on an affordability agenda. But like all Democrats, socialist and otherwise, that "affordability agenda" also means taking more tax dollars from every income bracket.

But history shows that people moved into Wisconsin after nearby states raised their tax rates.

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Indiana is a short drive away. So is Iowa. And the weather in Florida is nice most of the year. Wisconsin's seven billionaires will absolutely leave if Hong wins, and a lot of non-millionaires will follow them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TAXES | WASHINGTON POST | WISCONSIN
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