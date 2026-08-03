James Talarico Agrees the Karmelo Anthony Verdict Was a 'Tragedy'

Back at the start of June, Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of stabbing Austin Metcalf in the chest at a track meet. Both Anthony and Metcalf were 17 at the time. The Left was very angry about the case and the verdict; many of them believe Anthony acted in "self-defense," and that he shouldn't have faced charges at all, let alone prison time.

Advertisement

Now that case is coming up in the Texas U.S. Senate race, with Democrat James Talarico falling squarely on the side of the leftists who think Anthony did nothing wrong. Watch as Talarico nods sycophantically as a woman calls the Anthony conviction a "f***ing tragedy."

James Talarico nods in agreement as a woman calls Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction "a f**king tragedy" pic.twitter.com/hzoHnKmTS3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 1, 2026

"Our people have getting killed left and right," the woman said. "Karmelo Anthony's case, is just a f***ing tragedy. Excuse my language. But it is. So what are we going to do to fix those harms?"

Remember: Anthony is the aggressor here. He went to the tent where Metcalf and his teammates were, refused to leave, then pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Amazing.



So Talarico supports homicide. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 2, 2026

But just of white boys.

Tragedy is believing he was ever innocent!!!!! — Jim chaser (@bigdog1497) August 1, 2026

Yes. Unfortunately, there are a lot of them who think that way.

LOL

"Our People are getting killed left and right", then cites Black man murdering a white man....



... and the whole country ignores the glaring problem with black crime. pic.twitter.com/CK714wmqRl — NoRegretVet (@JohnnyBoi116127) August 2, 2026

We're not allowed to notice this.

Utterly disqualifying. Add that to the long list of things about Talarico that are disqualifying.

Republicans need to get black voters to demand Talarico take a stance on Karmelo Anthony.



No matter what answer he gives, he’s screwed with voters he needs to win over https://t.co/ualrgdMgxC — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) August 2, 2026

They should force Talarico to answer this question, because Talarico's answer would be enlightening.

Rep. Brandon Gill is trying to get Talarico to do just that.

James Talarico nods in agreement as a crazy woman tells him Karmelo Anthony's case was a "tragedy."



Please explain, @jamestalarico, why it was a tragedy for a black kid to go to jail for murdering a white kid?



Enlighten us.pic.twitter.com/FEFBy1g9yi — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) August 3, 2026

It's a no-win situation for Talarico. If he says justice should have prevailed, he loses the black voters who think Anthony should have been acquitted. If he says Anthony was somehow the victim, he'll lose the rest of us who saw the video, saw the case, and agreed with the jury.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.