DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

James Talarico Agrees the Karmelo Anthony Verdict Was a 'Tragedy'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 03, 2026 7:45 AM
Advertisement
James Talarico Agrees the Karmelo Anthony Verdict Was a 'Tragedy'
AP Photo/Brenda Bazán

Back at the start of June, Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of stabbing Austin Metcalf in the chest at a track meet. Both Anthony and Metcalf were 17 at the time. The Left was very angry about the case and the verdict; many of them believe Anthony acted in "self-defense," and that he shouldn't have faced charges at all, let alone prison time.

Advertisement

Now that case is coming up in the Texas U.S. Senate race, with Democrat James Talarico falling squarely on the side of the leftists who think Anthony did nothing wrong. Watch as Talarico nods sycophantically as a woman calls the Anthony conviction a "f***ing tragedy."

"Our people have getting killed left and right," the woman said. "Karmelo Anthony's case, is just a f***ing tragedy. Excuse my language. But it is. So what are we going to do to fix those harms?"

Remember: Anthony is the aggressor here. He went to the tent where Metcalf and his teammates were, refused to leave, then pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

But just of white boys.

Yes. Unfortunately, there are a lot of them who think that way.

We're not allowed to notice this.

Utterly disqualifying. Add that to the long list of things about Talarico that are disqualifying.

Recommended
Remember the Female Wrestler Who Alleged Her Transgender Opponent Sexually Assaulted Her? Well... Matt Vespa Oh, So Get a Load of the Judge Who Tossed Trump's NJ Lawsuit Over Its Voter Database Matt Vespa
Advertisement

They should force Talarico to answer this question, because Talarico's answer would be enlightening.

Rep. Brandon Gill is trying to get Talarico to do just that.

It's a no-win situation for Talarico. If he says justice should have prevailed, he loses the black voters who think Anthony should have been acquitted. If he says Anthony was somehow the victim, he'll lose the rest of us who saw the video, saw the case, and agreed with the jury.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Remember the Female Wrestler Who Alleged Her Transgender Opponent Sexually Assaulted Her? Well...

Remember the Female Wrestler Who Alleged Her Transgender Opponent Sexually Assaulted Her? Well...

Matt Vespa
Oh, So Get a Load of the Judge Who Tossed Trump's NJ Lawsuit Over Its Voter Database

Oh, So Get a Load of the Judge Who Tossed Trump's NJ Lawsuit Over Its Voter Database

Matt Vespa
Democrats Want to Close the Prisons, Except Not for People Like You

Democrats Want to Close the Prisons, Except Not for People Like You

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos