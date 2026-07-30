Scott Jennings Perfectly Sums Up This Poll About Democrat Voter Enthusiasm

A new poll dropped that measured enthusiasm among Democratic voters, and the results were pretty eye-opening. It showed a majority of respondents were fine with electing socialists, and defunding Israel was a close second.

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CNN POLL: % of Democrats who are Enthusiastic + Okay with their party nominating…



• Democratic socialist - 73%

• Cut support for Israel - 69%

• Attacks opponents - 24%

• Over 70 - 20%

• Supports Trump policies - 12%

• Accused of sexual assault - 4% pic.twitter.com/FRgufb8PH7 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 30, 2026

That's depressing.

The Democratic party of 10 years ago is long gone. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) July 30, 2026

Long, long gone.

How sad it is that being ok with sexual assault is an actual political question. — Scott from Michigan (@3rdDownDraws) July 30, 2026

Democrats were fine with the Platner accusations right up until they realized he was going to lose. Had he been winning, they would have left him in the race, no matter the allegations against him.

I think after the Platner reaction from leftiods, we can safely conclude these people would happily embrace a rapist, so long as their candidate did it to a right winger. https://t.co/SjYdTOHbqp — The Smeefly One (@TheyCallMeSmeef) July 30, 2026

This isn't wrong. Even his accuser, Jenny Racicot, said she hesitated coming forward because she liked his politics. And they smeared Lyndsey Fifield because she worked on conservative causes.

Moderate democrats putting up god tier numbers in swing states (and there are MANY) get basically no attention while every single media outlet puts out daily "Here Is Why Progressives Are Lighting The Way For Democrats" opinion pieces 🙃 pic.twitter.com/0lvDExOciE — Hutch (@hutchinson) July 30, 2026

Weird. It's like they want the radicals to be in charge.

But no one summed it up better than Scott Jennings.

So Democrats want socialists who hate the Jews, is how I am reading this. Tracks. https://t.co/koJyOPIjwp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 30, 2026

That's the only way to read it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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