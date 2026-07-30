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Scott Jennings Perfectly Sums Up This Poll About Democrat Voter Enthusiasm

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 30, 2026 4:00 PM
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Scott Jennings Perfectly Sums Up This Poll About Democrat Voter Enthusiasm
Credit: Salem Media

A new poll dropped that measured enthusiasm among Democratic voters, and the results were pretty eye-opening. It showed a majority of respondents were fine with electing socialists, and defunding Israel was a close second.

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That's depressing.

Long, long gone.

Democrats were fine with the Platner accusations right up until they realized he was going to lose. Had he been winning, they would have left him in the race, no matter the allegations against him.

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This isn't wrong. Even his accuser, Jenny Racicot, said she hesitated coming forward because she liked his politics. And they smeared Lyndsey Fifield because she worked on conservative causes.

Weird. It's like they want the radicals to be in charge.

But no one summed it up better than Scott Jennings.

That's the only way to read it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISRAEL | POLLING | SCOTT JENNINGS | SOCIALISM
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