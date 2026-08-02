Rep. Andy Ogles Moves to Impeach Obama-Appointed Judge Blocking TPS Terminations

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, who has made waves amongst conservatives for his hardline stance against Islam and birthright citizenship, announced that he will be filing articles of impeachment against Obama-appointed judge Allison Burroughs.

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On Monday I will file Articles of Impeachment against Judge Allison Burroughs for her unconstitutional act of Judicial Activism!!!

Enough is enough, Americans First NOT 3rd world migrants. https://t.co/r50Q8Wor8n — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) August 1, 2026

Burroughs recently issued a ruling that blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals despite a Supreme Court ruling aimed at curtailing the ability of lower courts to issue stays on TPS terminations.

Ogles says that the basis for the impeachment is for the “unconstitutional act of judicial activism.”

“SCOTUS made it very clear that lower courts cannot suspend TPS,” a spokesman for Ogles told Townhall. “Yet, an Obama appointed judge is defying the Court and the Constitution in an attempt to subvert the will of the President. This judicial activist’s obstruction of the people’s will must be stopped. Judge Burroughs must be impeached.”

Calls for articles of impeachment against Democrat-appointed judges have grown heavily in recent months after numerous lower court rulings that worked to stifle the popular mass deportation and immigration restrictionist agenda touted by Republicans. Ogles’ announcement quickly went viral as a result.

Ogles has become a target of wealthy leftist activists as a result of his bold leadership in Congress. A clean energy PAC that has spent heavily this cycle on attempting to unseat the GOP’s most conservative politicians recently spent nearly $700,000 in an attempt to defeat Ogles.

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