Democrat Who Belongs to a Racist Country Club Attacks DHS Over 'White Supremacy'

There are a lot of tone deaf Democrats out there, but Sheldon Whitehouse is near the top of that list. He belongs to a country club that does not allow minorities as members, and refuses to give up his membership. Meanwhile, he has no problem pointing his finger at everyone else and accusing them of being racist or white supremacists.

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He's doing it again with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and accusing the agency of using "white supremacist materials" to recruit ICE agents.

I’ve sent four letters now asking why DHS used white supremacist materials to recruit ICE agents.



Unsurprisingly, all four have been ignored. pic.twitter.com/gTWHFATuOb — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 31, 2026

"At the beginning of the year, we began to get information that ICE recruitment materials were heavy on right-wing, white supremacist stuff. Songs, imagery, language associated with the white supremacist movement, even back to Nazi times," Whitehouse said. "So I wrote this letter on February 23 to Secretary Noem saying please explain what's going on with your recruitment, who's doing it, and why is this imagery in there. Well, we never got an answer."

"So Secretary Mullin then took over, and I sent him a polite reminder letter April 1, saying here's the letter I sent to Secretary Noem, she's gone now, this should be in somebody's inbox," he continued. "I attached the letter and said would you be good enough to explain to me about ICE's recruitment tactics and why all this weird right-wing, white supremacist stuff seems to be in the recruitment materials."

"Well, I didn't get answer so I tried again on June 10," Whitehouse added. "And most recently, July 29."

His letter went unanswered because the claims are baseless. As Republicans proved during hearings with the head of the Smithsonian, the Left defines politeness, punctuality, hard work, and other civil behavior as "white supremacy."

They've rendered the phrase all but meaningless, and the Southern Poverty Law Center was busted paying to keep the racist ideology alive in a nation where it has long since died.

Whitehouse got dragged for this.

Was one of those “materials” the membership list at your all-white beach club? — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) August 1, 2026

Maybe then he'd care about his membership there.

How many letters did it take to make sure your yacht club stayed whites only? — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 31, 2026

Seems pretty racist to us.

DHS has far more important things to do then respond to you assinine requests. You are not a serious person, and thankfully DHS seems to understand that.



You and your Party's constant villification of federal law enforcement agents is unforgivable and is causing direct harm.… — Kreskin's Roommate (@ceebee301) August 1, 2026

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He is not a serious person.

Was he looking for helpful hints for his beach club? https://t.co/lEPGbhzCV1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 31, 2026

Wouldn't surprise us.

Same guy who belongs to multiple whites-only club wants to accuse others of being white supremacists. That’s adorbs. https://t.co/HiWtXe84Yk — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 31, 2026

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Does ANYONE believe this loser?@SenWhitehouse Prove it. Show us the racist material. https://t.co/fSqARFa4zX — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) July 31, 2026

Notice he didn't, because he can't.

We're tired of Democrats labeling everything racist or white supremacist just because President Trump is enforcing our immigration laws.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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