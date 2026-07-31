European Nations Move to Punish Spain Following That Massive Invasion by African Migrants

The Spanish Supreme Court recently ruled that any migrants intercepted at sea could not be immediately deported. Couple that with the socialist President Pedro Sanchez offering mass amnesty to illegal aliens in the nation, and it was a recipe for disaster.

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Yesterday, we learned just how bad. Morocco apparently emptied its prisons, granted the criminals amnesty, and sent them off to Ceuta and Melilla, Spanish enclaves on the African coast near the Strait of Gibraltar. Thousands of these invaders, all military-aged men, flooded the nation.

And it's not just bad for Spain. It has implications for all of Europe. Spain is part of the Schengen Area, a passport-free travel zone comprised of 29 nations, including the 25 European Union member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

That means these migrants can go to any of those nations without a passport.

But it seems like some of these countries are fighting back and looking to suspend Spain from the Schengen Area because of this massive invasion. Italy proposed the ban and Finland has announced support for the proposal.

🇪🇸🇫🇮 Finland has officially announced support for Italy’s proposal to suspend Spain from the visa-free Schengen Area after the massive migration invasion in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta.



Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen backed the move, saying Spain… pic.twitter.com/DCin6AlPOF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

Here's more:

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen wrote on X on July 31 that Spain had failed completely to protect the external border of the Schengen area from illegal entry. She said the situation could not be allowed to continue. Rantanen called on every European country to support the Italian proposal. States that did not meet their obligation to guard the external border could not remain Schengen members, she said. Finance Minister Riikka Purra, who is also deputy prime minister and leader of the Finns Party, called for Europe to close its doors. She said nobody would be arriving in Finland from what she described as invasions from developing countries encouraged by socialists. Both ministers belong to the Finns Party, which sits with the European Conservatives and Reformists in the European Parliament alongside Brothers of Italy and Poland’s Law and Justice. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s National Coalition Party, the largest party in the Finnish Government, has not endorsed the Italian proposal. Meloni said on July 30 that Rome was ready to take “extraordinary measures” to defend its borders, including the suspension of Schengen with Spain.

Good. Spain has lost its mind.

Sweden is reportedly on board with this plan, too.

https://t.co/8MrxsodIeV Sweden has also joined the effort to stop mobs of migrants from trying to get into their country as well. The only good thing to come of this mess is that it may encourage other European nations to elect conservative leaders. Seems like the socialism that… — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) July 31, 2026

Good.

This is a act of war on Europe, we should support Spain with military to their borders instead. And give them the same rules of engagement as the Polish ones. — Kvist (@kvistp) July 31, 2026

There is no way to interpret this other than an act of war. You do not send military-age males, many of whom are criminals, to Europe unless you intend to wage war on it.

Like I said, maybe this is going to shatter the EU. https://t.co/ZBra6rep9L — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 31, 2026

If we're lucky.

I once loved spain, visited this beautiful country many times and it's a shame to see how a socialist corrupt government backed by IRGC and Islamic regime money ruined this country.

Spain has reached the tipping point and ot happens to any western countrie if they don't wake up https://t.co/RSYpMzOukx — Iran Vanguard VI اکانت ششم (@Iranvanguards) July 31, 2026

It's sad to see what Europe has allowed itself to become.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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