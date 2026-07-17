Mamdani's Housing Event Just Found a New Form of 'Violence.' Guess What It Is.

The socialist takeover of New York City continues. Mamdani is clearly laying the groundwork for the unconstitutional government seizure of rental properties in the Big Apple. Freezing rents was just the first step; doing so means many landlords won't have the capital to make repairs or improvements to their properties, allowing Mamdani to swoop in and take the buildings, either to give them to leftist NGOs or to the city's biggest slumlord: the government.

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This is yet another plank in that platform. During the event, a woman ranted about her landlord and said evictions are 'violence.'

Mamdani housing event features a lady in a mask ranting about her landlord, declaring "eviction = violence" pic.twitter.com/el709Zzf88 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 16, 2026

"Our city is turning the corner on tenant power," she said, while Mamdani and Cea Weaver smirked in the background. "When we organize, we win results. The Mamdani administration is emboldening us so that we no longer tolerate the violence of evictions as a matter of business as usual."

The crowd applauds.

"My landlord owns dozens of buildings. But he is not a steward of the public trust," she adds. "In fact, it is the opposite."

Simply incredible. The Mamdani administration is laying the groundwork so tenants feel emboldened to stop paying rent altogether, then scream 'violence!' when they're rightly kicked out.

You can see the only three acceptable female archetypes in this tableau:



The butch lesbian

The young BPD fanatic with no bra and dead eyes

The boomer activist — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 17, 2026

All of them equally insufferable and equally dangerous.

It's hard to believe this isn't satire — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 16, 2026

How we wish it was.

He's always got this fake smile on. You can even see him almost lose it there for a second. — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) July 17, 2026

He's so incredibly fake.

Theater of the absurd. https://t.co/aG5YT2TCXn — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 16, 2026

That's putting it mildly. Anyway, Gov. DeSantis, how are all those New York transplants adjusting to Florida?

Sure, and telling you to do your job at work is “a toxic work environment.”

Any excuse to not take responsibility and avoid consequences for being late, being lazy, not paying your rent, etc. https://t.co/gHte0MBF95 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) July 16, 2026

That's all this is. Socialism is the ideology of the privileged and the lazy. That's why working class voters soundly reject it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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