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Tipsheet

Mamdani's Housing Event Just Found a New Form of 'Violence.' Guess What It Is.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 2:30 PM
Mamdani's Housing Event Just Found a New Form of 'Violence.' Guess What It Is.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The socialist takeover of New York City continues. Mamdani is clearly laying the groundwork for the unconstitutional government seizure of rental properties in the Big Apple. Freezing rents was just the first step; doing so means many landlords won't have the capital to make repairs or improvements to their properties, allowing Mamdani to swoop in and take the buildings, either to give them to leftist NGOs or to the city's biggest slumlord: the government.

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This is yet another plank in that platform. During the event, a woman ranted about her landlord and said evictions are 'violence.'

"Our city is turning the corner on tenant power," she said, while Mamdani and Cea Weaver smirked in the background. "When we organize, we win results. The Mamdani administration is emboldening us so that we no longer tolerate the violence of evictions as a matter of business as usual."

The crowd applauds.

"My landlord owns dozens of buildings. But he is not a steward of the public trust," she adds. "In fact, it is the opposite."

Simply incredible. The Mamdani administration is laying the groundwork so tenants feel emboldened to stop paying rent altogether, then scream 'violence!' when they're rightly kicked out.

All of them equally insufferable and equally dangerous.

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Related:

NEW YORK RON DESANTIS SOCIALISM WOKE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

How we wish it was.

He's so incredibly fake. 

That's putting it mildly. Anyway, Gov. DeSantis, how are all those New York transplants adjusting to Florida?

That's all this is. Socialism is the ideology of the privileged and the lazy. That's why working class voters soundly reject it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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