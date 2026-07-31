Michael Alfonso Calls on Republicans to Elect Young Candidates to Beat Back the Rise of Communism

Michael Alfonso, the Republican running for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th District, knows the horrors of communism all too well. His grandparents were forced to flee Cuba at the end of the Castro revolution. That decision changed the course of Alfonso's family history for the better, and Alfonso is pushing to make sure that today's socialists, like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Zohran Mamdani, do not get to enact the same tyranny here.

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Alfonso is also taking aim at Francesca Hong, the Democratic Socialist who is running for Wisconsin Governor. He's hammered Hong in several interviews, warning that when Democrats say "socialism," they really mean communism.

WI Dems’ leading candidate for governor is a socialist.



Democrats may call it “socialism," but they really mean communism.



The same communism my grandparents escaped in Cuba.



We cannot allow that ideology to take hold here.



We must keep America free by rejecting Democrats. pic.twitter.com/SXlybCi0YW — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) July 26, 2026

"We look all around the country and we see this radical rise of communism, of socialism. Even right here in northern Wisconsin. The leading candidate for governor is a Democratic Socialist," Alfonso said. "Now, my grandparents came to this country from Cuba. I know a little something about socialism. It's communism. That's what it is. And it fails in every place it's tried."

He called the platform of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) insane.

WI Dems’ leading candidate for governor is a socialist.



Democrats may call it “socialism," but they really mean communism.



The same communism my grandparents escaped in Cuba.



We cannot allow that ideology to take hold here.



We must keep America free by rejecting Democrats. pic.twitter.com/SXlybCi0YW — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) July 26, 2026

"This is the insane platform Wisconsin Democrats are rallying behind," Alfonso wrote on X. And he's correct. Francesca Hong is a dues paying member of the DSA who has repeatedly, in the past, voiced similar views including her desire to abolish the police, abolish the Senate, and abolish ICE and our borders.

"Republicans need to elect young, energetic conservatives to Congress to defeat communism disguised as socialism," Alfonso added on his post.

Alfonso also took aim at Hong's radical defund the police stance following Hong's Fox News interview. He warned she would destroy Wisconsin.

She wants to defund the police.



She would destroy Wisconsin.



Yet, young people are lining up behind her.



We need to elect more young Republicans to combat this radical rise of communism and save our country!pic.twitter.com/FTPLSrpBRf https://t.co/7xalYchGtj — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) July 31, 2026

He's calling on Republicans to combat this rise of socialism and communism.

To do that, Alfonso says Republicans need to nominate and elect more young politicians to combat the rise of communism on the Left, and he's walking the walk. If he's elected to represent Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, Alfonso would be the only member of Congress born this century and the youngest member of Congress.

If we're going to save this country from the communism perpetuated by the Democrats, Republicans need to elect young people.



I'm a young, energetic conservative committed to keeping the American Dream alive for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/6f09EycXFm — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) July 29, 2026

"When we look at this country, the biggest problem we have is that radical rise of communism, and it's coming from people that look at lot like me," Alfonso said. "If we're going to win this country, if we're going to save it, not just this year but 20 years in the future, we need to win young people. And that's been a crux of my campaign: making sure that these promises of free stuff only lead to equitable suffering of everyone."

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"My grandparents came here from Cuba. I know quite a bit about the rise of communism, and we're seeing it right now in Wisconsin," he added.

Michael Alfonso's grandparents risked their lives to flee communist Cuba, and he knows all too well what communism does to a nation and its people. Electing young Republicans like Michael Alfonso is the way to beat back the red tide and save America.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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