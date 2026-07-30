'Michael's My Guy:' Trump-Endorsed Michael Alfonso Drops New Ad Ahead of Wisconsin's Primary

Michael Alfonso, the Republican running in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, received President Trump's endorsement earlier this month, calling Alfonso an "unbelievable young man."

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NEW AD: I am honored to be endorsed by the greatest President of my lifetime: Donald J. Trump.



In Congress, I will fight tirelessly for the people of Wisconsin’s 7th District. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TcPS9zao6h — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) July 18, 2026

"I'm asking you to get out and vote for Michael Alfonso," President Trump said. "As your next Congressman Michael will fight tirelessly to create jobs, cut taxes, protect Wisconsin's amazing farmers and create the greatest economy in the history of the world."

Ahead of the August 11 primary, Alfonso is dropping a new ad that features not only President Trump's ringing endorsement but praise from Wisconsinites who know Alfonso's work ethic, energy, and determination to deliver for the people of Wisconsin.

You can also view Alfonso's ad here.

"Nobody outworks Michael Alfonso and I know, because he worked on my construction crew," said Mike Olson, owner of Olson Paving.

"Alfonso is the only candidate endorsed by President Trump," added retired Wausau mom Candy Tessmer.

Retired Green Beret Joe Rivas III said, "Trump picked Michael because he's a blue-collar fighter."

"He has my complete and total endorsement," said President Trump.

As a member of Congress, Alfonso vows to work hard, including a plan to abolish taxes on Social Security and make President Trump's tax cuts permanent.

A press release from the Alfonso campaign noted that he grew up in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District with the "quintessential Wisconsin childhood—fishing, hunting, and playing football and hockey. He later moved to Wausau for middle and high school and met his wife, Evita Duffy, at Newman Catholic. Alfonso earned his degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin Madison, where he graduated debt-free by working construction to pay his tuition.

The Wisconsin primary is August 11.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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