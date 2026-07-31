DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Here's Why BlueSky Is Accusing Jeopardy Host Ken Jennings of Being 'Transphobic'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 5:30 PM
Advertisement
Here's Why BlueSky Is Accusing Jeopardy Host Ken Jennings of Being 'Transphobic'
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Every morning this writer plays the New York Times' Wordle and Connections puzzles. They're simply part of her routine, and her goal is to have a year-long streak. Today she learned, however, that playing NYT games is now "transphobic," and Jeopardy host Ken Jennings is getting excoriated over on BlueSky for daring to share the games with his wife.

Advertisement

Why? It turns out the trans activists are mad because the NYT doesn't cover transgender topics in the way they'd like them to, hence the accusations of "transphobia."

"I wish people who care about trans people could understand that playing NYT games is still an insult to trans people," wrote BlueSky user Gwen Pepperoni.

Jennings replied, "This may be true of others but I actually got express permission from the trans community to keep NYT games and recipes. I also have a news subscription, which is arguably worse, so I had to specifically send in a written request. Took 30 days but I got it approved. They were like 'trans people are not a monolith' and 'like-minded allies may disagree on specific media boycotts' and stuff like that. It was a huge load off my mind!"

This, of course, made Pepperoni very upset. "Is this really how you want to talk to a trans person about trans people," Pepperoni wrote.

 Singal's thread continues as the outrage mob set its sights on Jennings.

Recommended
Francesca Hong's Fox News Interview Is a Gift to Republicans Amy Curtis There's a Reason Why Bernie Moreno Dropped an F-Bomb When Cooking Anthony Fauci Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's a Russian nesting-doll of outrage.

Jennings will apologize, but it won't stop the haters. It'll just embolden them.

These people are insane.

Literally insane. What does this even mean?

Jennings hadn't apologized as of four hours ago.

Advertisement

But he is apparently blocking people.

This is the only proper response, by the way.

It's a miserable way to live, which is why they want to drag the rest of us down there with them.

The New York Times reports things that hurt the feelings of trans activists. That's it.

Heh.

Even trans allies aren't immune from their hatred.

Advertisement

"Do people not understand that if you decide literally everything is transphobic, if you can make a 2-3 step argument for it indirectly snubbing us somehow, people aren't going to be able to understand which of our movement's demands are actually serious and important," Lockhart wrote. For that, another user called Lockhart a "right-wing pickme" who advocated for "trans genocide."

You can't reason with this. That's why this writer is going to make a point to continue playing the games and posting her results on X every single day.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BLUESKY | JESSE SINGAL | KEN DILANIAN | TRANSGENDER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Francesca Hong's Fox News Interview Is a Gift to Republicans

Francesca Hong's Fox News Interview Is a Gift to Republicans

Amy Curtis
There's a Reason Why Bernie Moreno Dropped an F-Bomb When Cooking Anthony Fauci

There's a Reason Why Bernie Moreno Dropped an F-Bomb When Cooking Anthony Fauci

Matt Vespa
No One Believes This CNN Update on the Invasion of Spain

No One Believes This CNN Update on the Invasion of Spain

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos