Here's Why BlueSky Is Accusing Jeopardy Host Ken Jennings of Being 'Transphobic'

Every morning this writer plays the New York Times' Wordle and Connections puzzles. They're simply part of her routine, and her goal is to have a year-long streak. Today she learned, however, that playing NYT games is now "transphobic," and Jeopardy host Ken Jennings is getting excoriated over on BlueSky for daring to share the games with his wife.

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Why? It turns out the trans activists are mad because the NYT doesn't cover transgender topics in the way they'd like them to, hence the accusations of "transphobia."

Bad news from Bluesky: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is now transphobic pic.twitter.com/YyprbBHDJY — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

"I wish people who care about trans people could understand that playing NYT games is still an insult to trans people," wrote BlueSky user Gwen Pepperoni.

Jennings replied, "This may be true of others but I actually got express permission from the trans community to keep NYT games and recipes. I also have a news subscription, which is arguably worse, so I had to specifically send in a written request. Took 30 days but I got it approved. They were like 'trans people are not a monolith' and 'like-minded allies may disagree on specific media boycotts' and stuff like that. It was a huge load off my mind!"

This, of course, made Pepperoni very upset. "Is this really how you want to talk to a trans person about trans people," Pepperoni wrote.

Singal's thread continues as the outrage mob set its sights on Jennings.

2/ They have resurfaced a 2021 controversy about a then-resurfaced 2014 joke Jennings made about disabled hot people before he learned the Correct Opinions About Everything pic.twitter.com/HSeLs0gTdK — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

It's a Russian nesting-doll of outrage.

3/ Doesn't matter how insane the accusation is. 80% chance he apologizes. Being one of the very best straight white men is really important to his online brand, and he's quite online. He's gotta or every time he logs on Bluesky he'll hear from people wishing his d**k rots off. pic.twitter.com/fQb4zzynPu — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

Jennings will apologize, but it won't stop the haters. It'll just embolden them.

4/ The site is driven by extremely online people nursing grudges in ways even I, a grudge-nurser myself, can barely comprehend. Apparently Jennings defended Jamelle Bouie when a trans user called him a Nazi. Therefore Jennings... caused revenge porn to be posted? pic.twitter.com/p78Typ4eeO — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

These people are insane.

5/ [deep breathe:]

My wife and I have a game called Jeopardy the Home Version and we play whenever we want to remember a simpler time before the game WASN'T hosted by a rich white Book of Mormon a** golden plate licking transphobic piece of s**t. pic.twitter.com/kzf56g1vSL — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

Literally insane. What does this even mean?

Jennings hadn't apologized as of four hours ago.

6/ Jennings has gingerly returned, posting for the first time since The Incident other than a reskeet.



It's not going well: accountability is being demanded; he is being accused of having neither rethought this nor promised to do better. pic.twitter.com/p747l01xUV — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

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But he is apparently blocking people.

7/ Jennings has been blocking people for sending him crazy bulls -- sorry, he has been blocking them because they are trans and he hates trans people. One victim has returned with a burner bearing the vicious spoonerization "Jen Kennings" and is calling him to account. pic.twitter.com/iQZ8vY3DoT — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

This is the only proper response, by the way.

9/ The psychological strain for folks who build their entire identities around pop culture but who also have barely any pop culture they can consume because so much of it, including entire sports leagues, is haram... it must do a number on them. pic.twitter.com/MwloS2DMkA — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

It's a miserable way to live, which is why they want to drag the rest of us down there with them.

Occasionally you see discourse that is so many layers deep it seems impossible to comprehend. Do I want to know why the Nyt games app is transphobic? https://t.co/iBEtzRIE2S — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) July 31, 2026

The New York Times reports things that hurt the feelings of trans activists. That's it.

Oh how the tables have transitioned https://t.co/U5cUIoEhqp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 31, 2026

Heh.

Even trans allies aren't immune from their hatred.

Meanwhile a transwoman makes an very reasonable point and immediately is accused of defending trans genocide pic.twitter.com/5HvG6MqTzM — Philip (@Philip_DT) July 31, 2026

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"Do people not understand that if you decide literally everything is transphobic, if you can make a 2-3 step argument for it indirectly snubbing us somehow, people aren't going to be able to understand which of our movement's demands are actually serious and important," Lockhart wrote. For that, another user called Lockhart a "right-wing pickme" who advocated for "trans genocide."

You can't reason with this. That's why this writer is going to make a point to continue playing the games and posting her results on X every single day.

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