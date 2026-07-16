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Tipsheet

ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 16, 2026 3:45 PM
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is looking to revoke ABC's The View's classification as a "bona fide news program," which would revoke the show's equal-time exemption for interviewing political candidates. If stripped, The View would be required to give equal airtime to rival candidates, or stop hosting actively campaigning politicians altogether—a result that has serious implications leading into the midterm elections. The investigation is occurring alongside a look into Disney's broadcast television licenses, which could threaten several ABC-owned stations, a Bloomberg report says. 

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FCC Chair Brendan Carr initially launched the investigation after The View hosted Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, beginning an ongoing feud between ABC and the FCC. According to reports, The View has attempted to scale back its political bookings, declining NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's request to host himself and his slate of socialist candidates, including Darializa Chevalier and Claire Valdez. 

ABC and Disney are fighting hard against the possible revocation of the exemption. Last month, ABC pushed an on-air campaign pleading for support, debuting a commercial during The View's program. It said, "The View has welcomed your favorite guests for nearly 30 years. Now the FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show. Tell the FCC to let the viewers decide. You have until July 6th.”

ABC says that if it is stripped of its "bona fide news program" categorization, it will fundamentally alter its editorial decision-making by requiring it to offer fair on-air time to candidates running against each other for office. Besides Vice President JD Vance's appearance in June, very few conservative politicians have been featured on the show, which has become notorious for its radical left-wing, anti-Trump commentary. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ABC NEWS THE VIEW

A decision could be made before Labor Day. If a decision comes that soon, The View will have to drastically change its programming schedule, especially with the midterms around the corner, which could mean It will have to stop hosting candidates actively campaigning in the midterms. 

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