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Tipsheet

Graham Platner Supporter Shows Exactly Why He Appealed to a Segment of Democrats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 8:30 AM
Graham Platner Supporter Shows Exactly Why He Appealed to a Segment of Democrats
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Now that Graham Platner is out of the U.S. Senate race in Maine, the autopsy of how Platner managed to make it as far as he did despite his numerous red flags and baggage, including credible allegations of domestic abuse and rape is revealing. We don't have to look very far, however, as there have been a handful of Platner supporters who have explained exactly why he was their choice for the Senate.

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Yesterday, Sunny Hostin said she would have held her nose and voted for Platner, despite his grotesque behavior, because we're in an 'existential crisis,' and that the Republican Party had set the bar 'very low.' Hostin also once called Platner a 'liar, a racist, and an antisemite,' so it's not Republicans who set the bar low.

But here's another Platner supporter, who seems to have no problem with the allegations of rape because supporting Israel is worse.

"Before I wade into the Graham Platner discourse, I need you to know that I'm a victim of rape, which I will refer to as 'R' for the rest of this video for censorship purposes," she said. She then goes on to tell her story.

"And I understand that it was a lesser trauma than genocide," she added.

Seriously? There is no genocide. Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza.

"And that is a perspective that seems to be widely lacking, even among normally pro-Palestine people in talking about this Graham Platner debacle," she continued. "Among all of these calls for Graham Platner to resign, for R-ing one white American woman, I'm not hearing anyone make a simultaneous call that the dozens of sitting Democratic incumbent congress people who are up for election, who have in the past voted to send bombs and billions of dollars to the army that is serially R-ing their 'prisoners' in Palestine, and committing genocide against hundreds of thousands of people. Which includes, by the way, women and girls."

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"No one's calling for them to step down," she said. "When that is by any logical, moral, ethical framework, so much worse of a crime."

These people are deranged.

He also dismissed Hamas raping Israelis on October 7. There's a pattern here.

That's precisely it. There's no genocide, but there was rape.

Yes, they are.

They never stop.

So if Jenny Racicot had been another race, it would have been a bad thing to rape her?

We need to understand the intersectionality matrix here.

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Women need to understand there's a significant portion of the Democratic base that believes it's okay if a Democratic candidate rapes you so long as he has the correct views on Israel.

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