DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Buckle Up, Wisconsin: Act 10 Is Going to the State's Liberal Supreme Court, and That's Bad News

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 30, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Buckle Up, Wisconsin: Act 10 Is Going to the State's Liberal Supreme Court, and That's Bad News
AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, John Hart, File

This is bad news for Wisconsin taxpayers.

In 2011, then-Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican state legislature passed Act 10, the public-sector union-busting bill that required public employees to pay for their own retirement and healthcare, made union membership voluntary, and helped save Wisconsinites billions in property taxes.

Advertisement

In fact, repealing Act 10 would cost Wisconsin taxpayers at least $2 billion annually.

The Left was livid when the legislation passed. Madison was besieged by protests for months and they even tried, and failed, to recall Scott Walker over it. Ending Act 10 has long been a priority of the state's Democratic Party, and now it looks like they're poised to do just that.

A few months ago, a state court blocked Act 10, and now an appeals court overturned that ruling. That means the issue heads to the state Supreme Court (SCOWI), a leftist-controlled body that will likely overturn it.

Here's more:

A state appeals court has restored former Gov. Scott Walker's collective bargaining law known as Act 10, reversing a lower court's ruling that overturned the 2011 law that nearly eliminate bargaining rights for most public employees.

The ruling, from the conservative District 2 court based in Waukesha, will be appealed by public sector unions, sending the high-stakes case to the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Public service workers across the state won’t stop until we regain free, fair and full collective bargaining rights to negotiate with our employers," said a spokeswoman for the state's largest teachers union, the Wisconsin Education Association Council.

Buckle up, Wisconsin homeowners. If the Evers' 400-year tax hikes weren't enough, just wait until Act 10 gets repealed.

Recommended
NYU Professor Offers Brutal Take on Fauci Invoking the Fifth Matt Vespa The Democrats Are the Republicans’ Secret Weapon Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"Should WI have a two-tier society where the working class pay for their own health care and retirement AND high taxes so that a small cadre of government elites get totally free health care and pensions? That is the core question about Act 10.If repealed, equality is out the window and we will return to an expensive two-tiered society where the workers lose most," Bott wrote.

The Left says yes, that's a fair way to run things.

And if Francesca Hong wins, Milwaukee Public Schools will be inundated with 30,000 students who use the city's voucher program Hong vows to end. Maybe the literacy rate for MPS students can get down to zero percent.

Advertisement

Expect anyone who can move to move.

We're not sure it can be appealed to the federal courts.

It might harm Hong in the general election. Not that she's not doing a good job of hurting her campaign all by herself.

Maybe SCOWI will surprise us and rule in our favor. But we doubt it. That's why it's important Wisconsin voters go to the polls in November and elect Tom Tiffany and a Republican legislature that will restore a new version of Act 10 if SCOWI shoots this one down.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SUPREME COURT | TAXES | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

NYU Professor Offers Brutal Take on Fauci Invoking the Fifth

NYU Professor Offers Brutal Take on Fauci Invoking the Fifth

Matt Vespa
The Democrats Are the Republicans’ Secret Weapon

The Democrats Are the Republicans’ Secret Weapon

Kurt Schlichter
Jerry Seinfeld Handled Pro-Palestine Hecklers Like the Legend He Is

Jerry Seinfeld Handled Pro-Palestine Hecklers Like the Legend He Is

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos