Buckle Up, Wisconsin: Act 10 Is Going to the State's Liberal Supreme Court, and That's Bad News

This is bad news for Wisconsin taxpayers.

In 2011, then-Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican state legislature passed Act 10, the public-sector union-busting bill that required public employees to pay for their own retirement and healthcare, made union membership voluntary, and helped save Wisconsinites billions in property taxes.

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In fact, repealing Act 10 would cost Wisconsin taxpayers at least $2 billion annually.

The Left was livid when the legislation passed. Madison was besieged by protests for months and they even tried, and failed, to recall Scott Walker over it. Ending Act 10 has long been a priority of the state's Democratic Party, and now it looks like they're poised to do just that.

A few months ago, a state court blocked Act 10, and now an appeals court overturned that ruling. That means the issue heads to the state Supreme Court (SCOWI), a leftist-controlled body that will likely overturn it.

Appeals court restores Act 10, sending issue to Supreme Court https://t.co/cFtdMIZgr5 via @MollyBeck — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) July 29, 2026

Here's more:

A state appeals court has restored former Gov. Scott Walker's collective bargaining law known as Act 10, reversing a lower court's ruling that overturned the 2011 law that nearly eliminate bargaining rights for most public employees. The ruling, from the conservative District 2 court based in Waukesha, will be appealed by public sector unions, sending the high-stakes case to the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court. "Public service workers across the state won’t stop until we regain free, fair and full collective bargaining rights to negotiate with our employers," said a spokeswoman for the state's largest teachers union, the Wisconsin Education Association Council.

Buckle up, Wisconsin homeowners. If the Evers' 400-year tax hikes weren't enough, just wait until Act 10 gets repealed.

🚨 Breaking: Wisconsin appeals court upholds Act 10.



Why is this a big deal?



2 reasons:



1. Property taxes will necessarily skyrocket if Act 10 is overturned.



2. Act 10 is fundamentally about equality.



Should WI have a two-tier society where the working class pay for their… — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) July 29, 2026

"Should WI have a two-tier society where the working class pay for their own health care and retirement AND high taxes so that a small cadre of government elites get totally free health care and pensions? That is the core question about Act 10.If repealed, equality is out the window and we will return to an expensive two-tiered society where the workers lose most," Bott wrote.

The Left says yes, that's a fair way to run things.

There it is folks. The uber-liberal WISC is set to rule on ACT 10 and likely gut it. It means higher property taxes, further destruction of schooling quality, and broken budgets. https://t.co/OGagDWstC3 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 29, 2026

And if Francesca Hong wins, Milwaukee Public Schools will be inundated with 30,000 students who use the city's voucher program Hong vows to end. Maybe the literacy rate for MPS students can get down to zero percent.

On top of @GovEvers 400 year property tax increase. I will sell my house and move south. 2 years until retirement. Not staying here for 6 months of winter for higher taxes. People will not have any incentive to stay here — Cheri J (@CheriJohns51042) July 29, 2026

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Expect anyone who can move to move.

I have little faith in the leftist Wisconsin Supreme Court - there is a pretty high bar for them to reach to overturn since Act 10 was duly passed by the legislature and signed by the governor…and if they can find a reason to overturn, an appeal to SCOTUS would likely reverse. — BMF (@Lafcurve) July 29, 2026

We're not sure it can be appealed to the federal courts.

Unique time for this to go down if Hong crushes the down ballot Dem turn out. Power will return to the property holding taxpayers who want equitable pay for teachers not administrators and don’t believe state employees should be able to negotiate with themselves. — iamonit (@whatawouldusay) July 29, 2026

It might harm Hong in the general election. Not that she's not doing a good job of hurting her campaign all by herself.

Maybe SCOWI will surprise us and rule in our favor. But we doubt it. That's why it's important Wisconsin voters go to the polls in November and elect Tom Tiffany and a Republican legislature that will restore a new version of Act 10 if SCOWI shoots this one down.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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