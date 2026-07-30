Sophie Cunningham Fires Back at Seattle Storm Bullies

The WNBA has devolved from a professional sports league into a full-blown three-ring circus. Not only has the league gone out of its way to make one of its best players, Caitlin Clark, feel unwanted and unwelcome, but it's also up in arms because Sophie Cunningham has spoken out about keeping men out of women's sports.

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At a game between Cunningham's team, the Fever, and the Seattle Storm, pro-trans protesters showed up to harass and bully the Cunningham fans who showed their support for Sophie and her views on "trans" athletes. Girls sporting pro-Cunningham signs and wearing XX-XY Athletics gear were booed, harassed, and berated by fans and Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton. Keaton reportedly called them "f***ing insane" and saying "How dare you come here and pull this s**t?"

So tolerant.

Keaton was suspended and fined for her behavior, and the league apologized.

But Cunningham isn't taking this quietly, and she just ripped the Seattle Storm and Keaton for their despicable behavior.

Sophie Cunningham rips Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton for leaving teen girls in tears amid controversy: 'Truly embarrassing' https://t.co/skZ4gQeqvd pic.twitter.com/F3VLP1gXCR — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2026

Here's more:

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has spoken out after two teenage fans claimed Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton berated them as “f—ing insane” over a sign supporting the WNBA star. Cunningham described Keaton’s actions inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday night as “truly embarrassing” while praising the young fans for “standing up for what they believe.” “I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY,” she wrote on X on Wednesday night. “Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind.” She also praised the two girls, adding: “Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon yay for gifts. “Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

Cunningham is awesome.

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind.



Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from… https://t.co/gIVWhEHi3Q — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 30, 2026

Have we mentioned she's awesome?

People will call you MAGA for having common sense.



Continue to be BOLD. 🫵 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 30, 2026

They already are.

Thank you, Sophie. Thank you so, so much. Love for all. Human rights for all. Fairness for all. But truth, above all. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 30, 2026

We need more people to speak out like this.

Keep in mind, this is who they tell you is on the bad side.



Sophie is the best. https://t.co/PUNShDk353 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 30, 2026

There are a lot of people absolutely hating on Cunningham, but we're not giving them oxygen.

The fastest way to prove that "transwomen" aren't welcome in the WNBA would be for one to try and join the league. All the people attacking Cunningham and these girls would twist themselves into logic pretzels to try and bar that man from absolutely trouncing the women who play in the WNBA.

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