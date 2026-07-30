TMZ Had a Total Meltdown Over the Attacks on Fauci...and They're Not Alone

Sure, the media reactions from the usual outlets were expected to be wild, but they’re not resonating. Too many Americans have endured the indignity of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s COVID regime, which was based on science fiction, fueled by politics, and ended up causing undue misery and pain for countless American families. Children’s reading and math scores may never recover. The number of businesses wiped out was unimaginable, and this Fauci guy had federal workers chasing cash prizes for him. We’re done with the masking and vaccine talking points that changed and became contradictory, but we want this guy grilled and held accountable.

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For some, what happened Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was a brazen attack on a patriot, ‘America’s doctor,’ likening it to McCarthyism. I’m not kidding. TMZ had a total meltdown over the hearing, saying it was a disgusting swipe at a man who saved lives. Yeah, many of those people died alone, and even more couldn’t say goodbye. It’s madness.

🚨TMZ’s Harvey Levin MELTS DOWN over Fauci hearing, calling Fauci an “amazing public servant” who saved countless lives, calling efforts to prosecute him a political “witch hunt,” and declaring America is in “Joseph McCarthy territory” and a “dark period.” pic.twitter.com/zkuoFXOIl7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2026

Every time Fauci pleads the Fifth to a simple question, his answer is delivered 10% faster... pic.twitter.com/4QNvSovcMG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

On CNN, they also repeated a line Fauci said when his bogus advice was slowly getting exposed: if you attack me, you’re attacking science. Yeah, we’re trashing junk science, and you’re the expert extraordinaire, doc. There’s no way the TMZ crew watched the hearing: Fauci invoked the Fifth over 100 times. Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who bribed his residents with fries and other treats if they got vaccinated, said we shouldn’t be talking about this anymore since we want to put it behind us:

Ex-NYC mayor Bill de Blasio says Republicans shouldn't be talking about COVID because Americans want to "put it behind them."



"Fauci was, thank God, someone who actually knew something and was consistent in the advice he gave."



"[Republicans] should not be talking about… pic.twitter.com/KAxpeTC9Qp — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 30, 2026

CNN is in damage control to rehabilitate Anthony Fauci’s image.



Dr. Scott Ratzan says the Senate hearing where Dr. Fauci took the 5th over 100 times was “an assault on science.”



Ratzan: “This is an assault on science and scientists, and unfortunately, Dr. Fauci is in that… pic.twitter.com/OLnJEpS4Jd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 30, 2026

Sorry, science is all about questioning, and this finality ethos around the ‘science’ is just another Democrat ploy to end the debate. That’s not how this works, guys. If anything, with COVID, global warming, and other hoaxes you believe in, you’re now the anti-science crowd—the real irony here.

Liberals were the most misinformed about the pandemic.

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Of course, CNN would be there to take one for Fauci.