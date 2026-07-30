Jerry Seinfeld Handled Pro-Palestine Hecklers Like the Legend He Is

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been the target of antisemitic, pro-Palestine goons for a while. In February of last year, he was confronted by an activist while in New York for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. Seinfeld told that weirdo, with a straight face, that he does not care about Palestine.

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They tried again back in June, when Seinfeld was leaving the NBA Championship Finals and some nutter tried to get Seinfeld to say "Free Palestine" again. "It doesn't exist," Seinfeld said, walking away.

Now they're showing up at Seinfeld's gigs to harass him.

Omg. Jerry Seinfeld is a LEGEND.



“Pro-Palestine” nut jobs interrupted his show, take a listen to his response. I can’t stop laughing.



“You just gave money to a Jew. That cannot be a good plan for you”



H/t @HuntersOfNazis pic.twitter.com/oB48rMu7J6 — Kosher (@koshercockney) July 28, 2026

The hecklers yelled something inaudible about Palestine.

"You're back! They're back!" Seinfeld said. "The protesters are back! I missed you."

The audience booed them.

"You're not doing well. It's so hard for you. You've gotta ... Let me explain something," he continued. "You and I are in the same business. We're in the same business. Our business is to get people to see things the way we see it. The problem is, you're in the wrong place."

The crowd continued booing and complaining about the hecklers.

"Do you hear how well I'm doing? This is what you want. You want to do well like I am. Look at the people here to hear me. Look at what happened to you," Seinfeld said. "Because context is very important for your message. For example, if I was going to do my little comedy show that I do, if I went to an Australian Rules rugby game and I told this guy ... if I said to this guy, 'You check out, I'm going to do my comedy act here' I would get that same reaction. I would get kicked out on my a** because that's not where I belong."

"Here's the other thing, I think you need to go back and tell whoever's running your organization, 'We just gave more money to a Jew.' That cannot be a good plan for you. That's not what you want. That's the whole problem. You gotta come up with a better plan," he added.

No one accused these goons of being smart.

We all make fun of them, but he’s the king of giving it to them.



A change has come. Now the pro terrorists are being laughed at. We are done trying to reason with retardation. — Truth AND Intuition (@dsisme48) July 28, 2026

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Thank goodness.

King.

Well played Jerry https://t.co/i6ctN92rdJ — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) July 29, 2026

He handled it like the pro he is.

Who knew Jerry Seinfeld would turn out to be the bravest of them all? https://t.co/LjkzoqzS35 — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) July 28, 2026

Comedians have, for years, been the people who speak truth to power and deflate egos. No one deserves that more than the pro-Palestine nutters who hate Jews and Israel and waste their lives trying to destroy and harass both. Seinfeld has given us all a master class in how to respond to them: "It doesn't exist."

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