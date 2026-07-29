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There It Is: Francesca Hong Would End Milwaukee's School Choice Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 29, 2026 8:30 AM
There It Is: Francesca Hong Would End Milwaukee's School Choice Program
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

As Townhall reported yesterday, only 9% of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) 4th graders are proficient in reading. By 8th grade, that number goes up to only 15 percent. MPS is failing its students, the majority of whom are black or hispanic. Fortunately for parents in the city, there is a school voucher program that gives them the ability to get their children out of failing MPS and into private or charter schools.

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But if Francesca Hong, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), becomes governor, that program goes away. That means 30,000 students would be forced back into an abysmal school system.

"We have built this system where it's deeply inequitable, and I think that it's important that we put in the responsibility of working with our partners to end the program in Milwaukee," Hong said.

"Eventually a full end in the city of Milwaukee?" the moderator asked.

"I believe that that is what bringing a responsible end to the voucher program is," Hong replied.

We understand fact-checkers and local media have no interest in asking Hong this question, but what is "deeply inequitable" about a system that lets poor black Milwaukee students access private schools they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford?

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION WISCONSIN

That won't go over well with the Muslims, either.

The backlash in the black community will be huge.

It doesn't allow choices. As the DSA is doing in New York, they need public schools to indoctrinate another generation of stupid socialists.

That's quite the accomplishment.

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School choice sent this writer's kids to Catholic schools, and the high school was transformational for her children.

Democrats will end the school choice program. They cannot regain power.

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