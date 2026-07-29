There It Is: Francesca Hong Would End Milwaukee's School Choice Program

As Townhall reported yesterday, only 9% of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) 4th graders are proficient in reading. By 8th grade, that number goes up to only 15 percent. MPS is failing its students, the majority of whom are black or hispanic. Fortunately for parents in the city, there is a school voucher program that gives them the ability to get their children out of failing MPS and into private or charter schools.

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But if Francesca Hong, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), becomes governor, that program goes away. That means 30,000 students would be forced back into an abysmal school system.

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After several minutes of dodging the question, @FrancescaHongWI finally admitted her ultimate goal is to END Milwaukee’s school choice program.



Nearly half of Milwaukee students attend voucher schools because the public school system is among the worst in the country.… pic.twitter.com/h65uAkL4uT — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) July 29, 2026

"We have built this system where it's deeply inequitable, and I think that it's important that we put in the responsibility of working with our partners to end the program in Milwaukee," Hong said.

"Eventually a full end in the city of Milwaukee?" the moderator asked.

"I believe that that is what bringing a responsible end to the voucher program is," Hong replied.

We understand fact-checkers and local media have no interest in asking Hong this question, but what is "deeply inequitable" about a system that lets poor black Milwaukee students access private schools they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford?

She initally said she would sunset the whole program down at the Muslim Forum in regards to a Muslim private choice school. Nothing new under the sun. — Andy Manske (@Andy_ManskeWI) July 29, 2026

That won't go over well with the Muslims, either.

"To sit there and tell them that their children can't have a better opportunity with some of the tax dollars they send is a complete slap in the face."



Milwaukee County voucher/charter educate 20,000 Black, 15,000 Latin, 3,500 White, 1,500 Asian, 33,000 poverty, 6,000 EL. pic.twitter.com/a9qE47a4JG — Quinton Klabon (@GhaleonQ) July 29, 2026

The backlash in the black community will be huge.

Socialism doesn't allow choices, parents get no say, they need children indoctrinated in their schools. pic.twitter.com/MXdkFl8swu — First Sergeant (Retired) ◇ 🇺🇲 (@DT73153708) July 29, 2026

It doesn't allow choices. As the DSA is doing in New York, they need public schools to indoctrinate another generation of stupid socialists.

They all suck but she is worse than mamdani and most of the other DSA losers — SN (@sharpestneedle_) July 29, 2026

That's quite the accomplishment.

This is a rude awakening for both #madison and #milwaukee. I am very familiar with the choice schools in Dane County. They’re literally pulling kids out of terrible schools and giving those families hope for a better life for their kids.

Vote @TomTiffanyWI to preserve edu choice. https://t.co/XBIRtSFUwM — 🎶Julann🌹🍿 (@julannwis) July 29, 2026

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School choice sent this writer's kids to Catholic schools, and the high school was transformational for her children.

The voluntary exchange and minimal government control that the school voucher program allows is too much for her. Nothing terrifies an authoritarian more than parents making their own decisions



Hong is a Ding-Dong https://t.co/v7DHAiw6vl — Deep Value Observer (@zenartbjj) July 29, 2026

Democrats will end the school choice program. They cannot regain power.