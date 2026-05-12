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Tipsheet

Wisconsin Republicans Strike Deal With Tony Evers on Property Tax Relief Package. Here's What It Means.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 12:30 PM
Wisconsin Republicans Strike Deal With Tony Evers on Property Tax Relief Package. Here's What It Means.
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Wisconsin Republicans have reportedly struck a deal with Democratic Governor Tony Evers on property tax relief. Property taxes in the Dairy State skyrocketed after Evers used a questionable line-item veto to enshrine massive tax increases in the state for the next 400 years back in 2023. He reportedly did so to fund schools, but it seems he's realized the Democrats don't stand a chance in November if voters are mad about massive property tax hikes.

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Here's more from The Heartland Post:

Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature have reached an agreement with Governor Evers on a nearly $2 billion property tax relief package that includes rebate checks to taxpayers and a compromise on special education funding.

The proposal, which aims to alleviate 30-year–high property tax spikes stemming from Evers’ 400-year-veto, releases more than $870 million in state revenue for tax relief. $600 rebate checks will be mailed to taxpayers later this year.

In addition, the measure will codify no state income tax on tips or overtime in perpetuity and increase state money to choice and charter schools by more than $20 million over the next two years. Governor Evers, in exchange, negotiated for major reimbursements for special education spending–one of his top priorities.

Total spending on the package will top $1.8 billion, which will be paid for out of the state’s projected $2.2 billion budget surplus and leave approximately $400 million in the state’s coffers.

Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate briefed members on the agreement over the past several days, and a vote in both houses is expected later this week.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY TAXES WISCONSIN

We'll see how this works out for Wisconsin taxpayers.

This is true.

If a Democrat wins, Wisconsin will have a massive deficit.

This is also a concern. Democrats will take credit for it, even though Evers got us into this mess in the first place.

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This doesn't solve the 400-year tax issue, of course.

Republican Tom Tiffany needs to run on repealing that and fiscal reform.

There are also other economic concerns that Tiffany can run on, including this tidbit about jobs in the state:

That's not a good sign for Wisconsin's economy.

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Wisconsin voters have a lot to consider when going to the polls in November, and they cannot trade temporary $600 refund checks for a Democrat-controlled state. Democrats will increase taxes, repeal Act 10, and end school choice. They'll also give sanctuary to illegal aliens, cripple law enforcement, and turn Wisconsin into another Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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