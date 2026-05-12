Wisconsin Republicans Strike Deal With Tony Evers on Property Tax Relief Package. Here's What It Means.

Wisconsin Republicans have reportedly struck a deal with Democratic Governor Tony Evers on property tax relief. Property taxes in the Dairy State skyrocketed after Evers used a questionable line-item veto to enshrine massive tax increases in the state for the next 400 years back in 2023. He reportedly did so to fund schools, but it seems he's realized the Democrats don't stand a chance in November if voters are mad about massive property tax hikes.

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MAJOR EXCLUSIVE: Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature have reached an agreement with Governor Evers on a massive property tax relief package. https://t.co/1x8Aq1sJqj pic.twitter.com/Yg0s4Ytq1w — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) May 11, 2026

Here's more from The Heartland Post:

Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature have reached an agreement with Governor Evers on a nearly $2 billion property tax relief package that includes rebate checks to taxpayers and a compromise on special education funding. The proposal, which aims to alleviate 30-year–high property tax spikes stemming from Evers’ 400-year-veto, releases more than $870 million in state revenue for tax relief. $600 rebate checks will be mailed to taxpayers later this year. In addition, the measure will codify no state income tax on tips or overtime in perpetuity and increase state money to choice and charter schools by more than $20 million over the next two years. Governor Evers, in exchange, negotiated for major reimbursements for special education spending–one of his top priorities. Total spending on the package will top $1.8 billion, which will be paid for out of the state’s projected $2.2 billion budget surplus and leave approximately $400 million in the state’s coffers. Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate briefed members on the agreement over the past several days, and a vote in both houses is expected later this week.

We'll see how this works out for Wisconsin taxpayers.

If real tax reform is something you want to see in Wisconsin….vote for @TomTiffanyWI in November. — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) May 11, 2026

This is true.

"Total spending on the package will top $1.8 billion, which will be paid for out of the state’s projected $2.2 billion budget surplus and leave approximately $400 million in the state’s coffers."

That's not $400 million available. We still have $50B in debt. — Havokmon (@Havokmon) May 11, 2026

If a Democrat wins, Wisconsin will have a massive deficit.

Another description:

Republicans foolishly letting Democrats off the hook by dissolving their primary talking point ahead of a transformative election for governor.



🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦 — ajslaw (@ajslaw87) May 11, 2026

This is also a concern. Democrats will take credit for it, even though Evers got us into this mess in the first place.

Not sure how to feel about this. I guess I would like to know what the agreement looks like first.



Ultimately, I think this takes a key issue away from the Tiffany campaign. His strongest argument is against Evers’ 400 year property tax increase. https://t.co/8qhpDvUVxB — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) May 11, 2026

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This doesn't solve the 400-year tax issue, of course.

The property tax cuts are awesome, but it's worth noting that the snowballing 400-year veto issue isn't solved here, because every year district revenue limit authority will continue to grow. https://t.co/JJZmPG7Bfe — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) May 11, 2026

Republican Tom Tiffany needs to run on repealing that and fiscal reform.

The key here is only “working families” get tax relief. It simply means that people who actually pay taxes don’t get a dime back. Another socialist wealth redistribution scheme.



It’s just another in a long line of disappointments by this Republican Legislature. https://t.co/pGGw6qIln8 — Adam Jarchow (@AdamJarchow) May 11, 2026

There are also other economic concerns that Tiffany can run on, including this tidbit about jobs in the state:

How's the WI economy? Well, for 27 of the last 32 months, more than 20% of new jobs have been in the public sector. pic.twitter.com/p6abNKsTk9 — Michael Lucas (@MikeLucas1844) May 11, 2026

That's not a good sign for Wisconsin's economy.

Wisconsin cannot afford four more years of higher property taxes, rising utility bills, and losing farmland to unreliable energy projects and data centers.



I will end the 400-year property tax increase, lower utility costs, and protect our farmland.



Thank you, Green County GOP! pic.twitter.com/y1LCJFJtOR — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) May 11, 2026

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Wisconsin voters have a lot to consider when going to the polls in November, and they cannot trade temporary $600 refund checks for a Democrat-controlled state. Democrats will increase taxes, repeal Act 10, and end school choice. They'll also give sanctuary to illegal aliens, cripple law enforcement, and turn Wisconsin into another Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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