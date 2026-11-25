Fun fact: I wasn't always in politics, but always wanted to be.

I loved marketing and communications but wasn't sure how to get into politics with that. My bread and butter had always been Christian and/or conservative companies. And if you had told me 10 years ago that I'd be working at Salem Media now and with Townhall, I don't know if I would have believed you.

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There wasn't some magical door that opened. It took time, hard work, a lot of learning, and a willingness to keep going even when I wasn't sure where the road would lead. I had to trust in God’s plan, however difficult that sometimes was.

The point of this little backstory is this: Don't quit.

And we can't quit right now.

We've seen the numbers on how many Republicans stayed home during the 2026 midterms. In an analysis of 13 states, an estimated 75 percent of Democratic gains came from turnout differences rather than voters switching parties.

Think about that for a minute.

Now, yes, some people are upset with the execution of a few of President Trump's policies. Most are frustrated with Congress. Some feel like their voices aren't being heard. But disagreement with a policy, frustration with an elected official, or disappointment with the pace of change shouldn't mean giving up on the country we love.

I'm asking you to seriously consider what's at stake.

We've spent years talking about protecting our Republic, defending our Constitution, and preserving the freedoms that make this country what it is. Those convictions don't suddenly become less important because an election didn't go our way.

And they certainly don't disappear because we're frustrated.

For those who stayed home this election, I hope the aftermath of the midterms encourages some serious reflection about the direction of our country and the ideas competing to shape its future.

Look at the growing role of the Democratic Socialists of America and its published political platform. The organization calls for abolishing ICE and our prison systems, ending American military and economic assistance to Israel, lifting sanctions on countries like Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela, and dramatically expanding government involvement in virtually every part of our economy.

These are not ideas we should ignore simply because they're wrapped in promises of fairness, equality, or free services.

We've also been watching the growing red-green alliance: the political cooperation between the socialist Left and radical Islamists, particularly around anti-Israel activism. We have to pay attention to which candidates, organizations, and policies are gaining ground.

But here's where I want to shift gears. I don't believe one election defines the future of America. I don't believe disappointment has to become defeat. And I certainly don't believe that the people who care deeply about this country have somehow run out of opportunities to make a difference.

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We've been through difficult chapters before. We've seen political movements rise and fall, policies change, leaders disappoint us, and Americans come together to demand something better.

That's part of the history of this Republic.

And there's something else I think we forget when we're frustrated: Progress doesn't always happen on our timeline.

I certainly didn't end up where I am today overnight.

There were moments when I didn't know what the next opportunity would look like. There were setbacks. There were times when the path forward wasn't obvious. But those moments didn't erase what I believed I was supposed to be doing.

And there's a lesson in that for all of us.

We don't have to agree with every decision coming out of Washington to remain committed to our principles. We don't have to pretend everything is perfect. And we don't have to abandon hope simply because the political landscape looks different than it did a few weeks ago.

There is still work to be done. There are still conversations worth having, communities worth investing in, and future generations who will inherit whatever we leave behind.

And there are still plenty of reasons to believe in the American people.

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So, yes, be frustrated. Ask hard questions. Hold elected officials accountable. Expect better communication, better leadership, and better results. But don't let frustration turn into apathy. Don't let a disappointing election convince you that your voice no longer matters. And don't confuse a setback with the end of the story.

Sometimes the things worth pursuing take longer than we expect. Sometimes the road gets messy. Sometimes we have to adjust our approach without abandoning what we believe.

Our country is worth that persistence.

Don't quit.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but the things worth fighting for rarely are. Cliché, but true.

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