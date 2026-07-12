Talk Radio Has Lost a Good Friend With the Passing of Senator Lindsey Graham

This weekend’s death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at age 71 has sent shockwaves through official Washington, including the White House.

On "Meet the Press" Sunday morning, President Donald J. Trump praised his friend as “a tough one to lose” and a “true American patriot” and a strong voice in support of Trump foreign policy initiatives. He also noted that the loss of Graham’s vote is another speed bump in the President’s drive to pass the Save America Act, which the South Carolina Republican strongly supported. (In a phone call to President Trump hours before his passing, Graham—just back from a trip to Ukraine—stated that the Save America Act was on track to pass, assuring voter integrity that has been a top priority of the current administration.)

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Senator Graham’s office issued an official statement announcing he had died Saturday night “from a brief and sudden illness,” adding: “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

South Carolina’s Republican Governor now has the responsibility to appoint an interim Senator to complete Graham’s term, which expires in January 2027.

But beyond the Beltway political drama, Lindsey Graham’s passing is a huge loss to talk radio, where he was a ubiquitous presence for years. Unlike many of his timid Senate colleagues, the senator was always delighted to join local and national talk shows without being blocked by the annoying Praetorian Guard of Capitol Hill aides dragging their feet, demanding questions in advance, placing limits on topics to be discussed and other myopic restrictions.

Lindsey Graham also was invariably “good copy” because—unlike his measured and overly rehearsed colleagues in Congress—he always spoke his own mind. (That sometimes got him into trouble, as in his brief 2016 campaign for President when, frustrated, he blurted out “The way to Make America Great Again is to tell Donald Trump to go to Hell.” That prompted Trump to release Graham’s personal cellphone number so his supporters could call Graham with their disapproval…but the two later buried the hatchet and developed a strong personal and political friendship.)

Salem Radio Network host Mike Gallagher frequently welcomed Lindsey Graham on his nationally syndicated talk show, as did Salem’s Hugh Hewitt and others. Graham was also a featured guest on Sean Hannity’s radio and Fox News Channel programs, as well as Salem’s "This Week on Capitol Hill" with Tony Perkins and virtually every Sunday talk show.

Immediately following news of Graham’s passing, tributes began flowing in from NATO allies and world leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Michael Oren, who served as Israeli ambassador to the U.S. from 2009 to 2013, said Graham’s death removes a staunchly pro-Israel voice from Congress at a precarious time. “You have few Democrats and Republicans willing to stand up in Israel’s defense…so when you lose someone like Lindsey Graham, it’s a diplomatic and strategic loss for the state of Israel,” Oren declared.

Like President Trump himself, conservatives often had a complicated relationship with Lindsey Graham…not unlike riding on a theme park roller coaster: we honored him when he voted “the right way” but scowled when he opposed a policy or a particular Senate vote that would restore traditional American values or strength on the foreign stage.

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His loss, however, puts a heavy burden on Americans to find another legislator who believes in liberty and the greatness of America as much as Lindsey Graham did. R.I.P., Senator Graham.

Tom Tradup is V.P./News and Talk programming at Dallas-based Salem Radio Network. He can be reached at ttradup@srnradio.com

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