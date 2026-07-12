With Lindsey Graham's Passing, What’s Next for the SC Senate Race?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has passed away. He died Saturday evening, as he appeared to have no prior health issues. He recently visited Ukraine, touring a drone production facility, and was scheduled to be a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. It’s a tragic event for the weekend.

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Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

President Donald J. Trump on the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham: pic.twitter.com/m2Mb5m1EKz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 12, 2026

So, what’s next for the South Carolina Senate race, as Graham has already won the primary? Christian Heiens outlined the process for replacing the late Republican senator. Gov. Henry McMaster can appoint an interim senator to serve the remainder of Graham’s term, but given Graham’s primary win a month ago, he added that the South Carolina Republican Party will have to choose a replacement candidate all over again:

South Carolina’s Governor can appoint an interim Republican senator to serve until the vacancy is filled under state law.



But since Lindsay Graham had already won the Republican nomination just a month ago, the South Carolina GOP would need to choose a replacement nominee all… — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) July 12, 2026

Here’s how this works. On the second Tuesday after today, candidate filing opens for one week. The special primary is then held on the second Tuesday after filing closes. So that’s July 28. If no candidate wins a majority, there is a runoff two weeks later.

There you have it.

Whoever is picked will take on Democrat Annie Andrews in the general.

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