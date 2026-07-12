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Tipsheet

With Lindsey Graham's Passing, What’s Next for the SC Senate Race?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 12, 2026 6:00 AM
With Lindsey Graham's Passing, What’s Next for the SC Senate Race?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has passed away. He died Saturday evening, as he appeared to have no prior health issues. He recently visited Ukraine, touring a drone production facility, and was scheduled to be a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. It’s a tragic event for the weekend. 

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So, what’s next for the South Carolina Senate race, as Graham has already won the primary? Christian Heiens outlined the process for replacing the late Republican senator. Gov. Henry McMaster can appoint an interim senator to serve the remainder of Graham’s term, but given Graham’s primary win a month ago, he added that the South Carolina Republican Party will have to choose a replacement candidate all over again:

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS LINDSEY GRAHAM REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

Here’s how this works.

On the second Tuesday after today, candidate filing opens for one week. The special primary is then held on the second Tuesday after filing closes.

So that’s July 28.

If no candidate wins a majority, there is a runoff two weeks later.

There you have it. 

Whoever is picked will take on Democrat Annie Andrews in the general.

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Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead After 'Sudden Illness' Cameron Arcand
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