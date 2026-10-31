The Real Halloween Scare: Fake News

On Halloween night in 1974, 8-year-old Timothy O’Bryan became the first child in American history to die from intentionally poisoned Halloween candy.

After trick-or-treating in his Pasadena, Texas, neighborhood, he began to consume a Giant Pixy Stix that had been laced with potassium cyanide.

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Timothy fell violently ill within moments and died less than an hour later on the way to the hospital.

Annual Warnings

This tragic incident was reported nationally — in part because it validated repeated media warnings for parents to inspect trick-or-treat candy that began in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

On Oct. 28, 1970, the country’s most prominent paper, The New York Times, published a piece titled “Those Treats May Be Tricks.”

It raised alarming questions about razor blades in apples, lye on gum, sleeping pills and more unconfirmed claims, as well as warnings from a New York health official — which readers and other outlets treated as established fact.

Over the decades, advice columns (Dear Abby, Ann Landers), magazines, such as Reader’s Digest, local news, police and hospitals all amplified the trick-or-treat scare — some hospitals even offered to X-ray candy before children consumed it.

Stranger Danger

According to Robert Thompson, a trustee professor and the founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, our obsession with Halloween danger boils down to a collision between evolving cultural anxieties and changing media technology.

He explains that in 1953, only 50 percent of American homes owned a television. By the 1970s, that number had skyrocketed to nearly 100 percent, visually cementing an idealized, picture-perfect version of childhood through suburban sitcoms such as “Father Knows Best” and “Leave It to Beaver.”

This television world was a total fiction, but it left parents with a deep desire to maintain TV perfection.

“Halloween re-emerged as a trick-or-treat event for baby boomer kids in a sort of Edenic period of the suburbs,” says Thompson. “But as the late 20th century went on, we saw a raised consciousness toward all kinds of dangers — from dietary and smoking risks to what we let kids do, including playing with lawn darts.”

As the ‘80s rolled in, the changing cultural landscape caused parents to worry even more.

“CNN went on the air in June of 1980, providing an enormous appetite for these kinds of stories,” Thompson says. “Then the made-for-TV movie "Adam" aired in 1983, followed by the national missing children milk carton campaign in 1984. The floodgates of fear were entirely open.”

The constant exposure fueled the "Stranger Danger" era, a time when parents began feeling increasingly helpless to protect their kids.

“The ‘60s and ‘70s were all about building that nostalgic Halloween of kids out after dark dressed up getting candy,” says Thompson. “The ‘80s were all about saying, ‘Wait a minute, you’re risking the lives of your kids if you do that.’”

And so it was that the conditions became just right for an annual Halloween myth to take hold.

Contemporary Myth

Joel Best, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, has spent more than 40 years tracking claims of "Halloween sadism."

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In 1983, he launched a structured research project, pulling decades of newspaper indexes from The New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times spanning back to 1958.

His findings?

"I couldn't find a single case of a child who was killed or seriously injured by the contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating," Best told me.

That included the fate of Timothy O’Bryan in 1974.

His father, Ronald Clark O’Bryan, was more than $100,000 in debt. He had taken out large life insurance policies on Timothy and his 5-year-old sister.

Banking on the annual poisoned-candy fear, O’Bryan figured he could kill his two children and blame it on a stranger.

To cover his tracks, he handed out three other poisoned Pixy Stix to random children in his neighborhood. Thankfully, none of the others ate the laced candy.

Best found that out of the hundreds of suspected incidents he researched, the overwhelming majority were exposed as harmless manufacturing mishaps, localized pranks or attention-seeking hoaxes cooked up by children themselves.

Need to Believe

This contemporary Halloween candy myth stubbornly persists, updating its villain each autumn to match current parental anxieties — now with stories about marijuana gummies or lethal doses of rainbow fentanyl.

In his foundational research on contemporary legends, Best notes that these terrifying Halloween tales persist in part because they offer an unexpected psychological benefit to parents: a concrete, actionable sense of protective control in a world in which so much is out of their control.

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“We can't stop the big things,” Best notes, “but if we carefully check our children's candy bags, we can make sure our kids are safe tonight.”

The need to believe the Halloween candy myth — and the eagerness of the media to produce fake Halloween news to feed it — is what is most scary this time every year.

Find Tom Purcell’s syndicated column, humor books and funny videos of his dog, Thurber, at TomPurcell.com. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

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