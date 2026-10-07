A Radical Rock 'n' Roll Concert for the Terminally Insincere

The radical rock 'n' roll leftists threw a concert in Maryland titled — what else? — the "Power to the People Festival." The organizer was Tom Morello, the guitarist of the band Rage Against the Machine. The most celebrated guest, as it leaked out on social media, was former Biden-appointed special counsel Jack Smith, who just days earlier told a Senate hearing, "I am not a politician, and I have no partisan loyalty."

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Leftists were delighted at pictures of Smith at this exceedingly anti-Trump hootenanny, wearing a Bruce Springsteen "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour T-shirt with the words "No Kings" at the bottom. You can find it at the Bruce Springsteen store on the internet for ... 50 bucks. The crowd was thrilled over the Smith sighting: "People were high-fiving him and taking selfies."

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters dedicated his song "My Hero" to Smith: "This one goes out to my new friend Jack." Grohl was wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes T-shirt to mock Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt for claiming Smith had gone to an Atlanta Hawks basketball game instead of a Maryland Terrapins game against Iowa.

"Power to the People" is always a funny slogan for people who revere communists like Morello does. The insincerity of this event was everywhere. Morello proclaimed on stage: "This land does not belong to the billionaires and the oligarchs. It does not belong to the racists and the warmongers. It does not belong to the fascists and the would-be dictators. Brothers and sisters, this land belongs to you and me. Power to the people!"

Morello has an estimated net worth of $40 million, which sounds like "oligarch" money. He was wearing a "Power to The People" T-shirt sold on his internet store for $45. Or you could get the commemorative poster for just $70. He's always looked like a money-grubbing Marxist.

In 2007, a Washington Post reporter wrote up a little concert at the Jammin' Java coffeehouse in Vienna, Virginia. "He he's so far left on the political spectrum that labels cease to apply," he wrote. He sang a song wishing for the death of President George W. Bush: "I pray that God himself will come and drown the president if the levees break again." The Post warned "the Jammin' Java crowd's attitude was chilling. People were praying." For death.

When Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died in 2016, Morello praised him on Instagram for "defying Yankee imperialism for 50 years, instituting the best healthcare, child immunization and literacy systems in the Western Hemisphere (surpassing the US and Canada)." As "an unrepentant advocate of the poor and exploited, it is no surprise that millions will mourn his passing."

National "Public" Radio is a hub of Morello fanboys and fangirls. On the Sept. 29 "All Things Considered" newscast, they aired no feature on the Senate's Jack Smith hearing, but lovingly interviewed Morello for eight minutes about his new solo album. He told NPR's Juana Summers, "I do fear this may be the last record I make before they throw us all in jail." The champion of Fidel Castro added: "This is rebellion as self-care, honestly. You know, this is like radical rock 'n' roll as a way to, one, resist the rising tide of tyranny and authoritarianism."

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Summers lauded his "politically explicit music" and lobbed softballs like this: "It's clear that you feel like this is a moment of urgency and potential peril for our society. I wonder what gives you hope right now?" Then he promoted his Maryland concert.

This is what "public" broadcasting is. An ongoing "Power to the People Festival" for the radical left.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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