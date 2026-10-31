Socialism Is Not the Democrat Party’s Life Preserver

With less than a week to go, two things matter. Remember what it was like under President Biden; inflation was high, gas prices were even higher than now, and the credibility of America around the world was trashed. Secondly, remember what President Trump has already done and what he can continue to do with a Republican House and Senate with an even higher majority. As a voter, America’s future is truly in your hands.

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What is the Democrat response to the progress the Trump team has delivered? Their response is to embrace candidates who are admitted socialists and threaten once again to impeach the President if given a majority. Clearly, they’ve taken the party further to the left.

History bears witness that socialism has failed every time it’s been tried, and it will fail again. Socialism is not the Democrat life preserver. It is an anchor that will take them down. Even if their extremists win, it will usher in a Republican victory in 2028. We have strong Presidential candidates waiting in the wings. The Democrat bench is empty. They have no one capable of capturing the independents they need to secure a victory.

It’s time to break the midterm curse where the party in power loses seats in both houses. It’s time to give President Trump the majorities he deserves. He has promised and delivered where it matters most. Here’s a partial list of how he’s promised and delivered:

We have a secure Southern border that has literally eliminated illegal immigration.

He’s made progress in deporting the worst of the worst.

He’s lowered crime in America to bring safety to our city streets.

He’s eliminated the Iranian imminent threat of nuclear capability that, if used, would destabilize the Middle East.

He initiated Trump accounts for newborns that will ensure the future of every new American.

He has ensured energy independence that capitalizes on an all-of-the-above energy policy.

He has forced pharmaceutical companies to give Americans favored-nation status, giving Americans some of the lowest drug prices in the world.

His tariffs and negotiations have resulted in over 22 trillion dollars in corporate investment that increases our GDP, federal tax revenue, quality jobs, American-based manufacturing, and economic vitality.

He’s finally worked to decrease federal spending and eliminate unnecessary departments.

He’s secured the largest drop in violent crime in 125 years.

He’s ushered in 88 record highs in the stock market during his second term.

Under his administration, more Americans are working than ever in history, the poverty rate is at the lowest level, and consumer confidence is up seven percent.

His Big Beautiful Bill has lowered taxes for all working Americans.

He’s taken a stand for women-only sports and worked to support school choice where states are willing to make it available.

In short, he promises. He delivers, and he will do more if you give him the congressional majorities he deserves!

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The Democrat Party has decided that the way to win the midterms is to embrace more government entitlements and even socialism. They’re continuing to run on Hate Trump. The polls underestimate Republicans who are reluctant to even respond to polls. Soon voters will prove the polls wrong. Vote Republican and join the red wave. Give Trump the support he deserves to move forward the priorities that will keep making America the greatest it can be.

Dr. Terry Paulson’s newest book, Becoming a Contagious Republican: The Political Conversation Your Mother Told You Never to Have, is now available on Amazon. Listen in as a Republican couple explains why they are Republicans. Contact me at terry@terrypaulson.com.

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