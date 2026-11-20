The day one sales figures are in for “Grand Theft Auto VI,” and they’re staggering.

The highly-anticipated game from developer Rockstar raked in nearly $3.8 billion in its first 24 hours, according to Variety. Prior to release, the game sold 32.5 million copies. Exact launch day sales numbers have not been made public.

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Parent company Take-Two said on Friday that GTA’s numbers make it “the biggest entertainment launch in history.”

Though no official budget has been provided by Rockstar or Take-Two, estimates put the cost of “Grand Theft Auto VI” at about $1.5 billion.

“Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, grossed about $815 million on its first day, going on to make over $8.6 billion and sell more than 200 million units, per PCMag. It remains relevant and highly played because of its online version.

Rockstar hasn’t announced when an online version of GTA 6 will be released.

For comparison, the highest grossing movie of 2026 (thus far) is “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which has made just over $2.5 billion worldwide and remained in the box office top 10 for more than two months.

The highest grossing movie of all-time is “Avengers: Endgame,” which made $2.9 billion (though some of that came from re-releases).

And the total domestic box office for 2025 was $8.6 billion ($33.5 billion worldwide) across hundreds of movies.

BREAKING: Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 retail sales reached $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours, securing its place as the biggest entertainment launch of all time. https://t.co/PXdqbDeE9D https://t.co/rYrNRz3M2M — IGN (@IGN) November 20, 2026

While critic reviews have been stellar at 99 on Metacritic, players have been less enthused, giving the game an average of 5.0 (41 percent positive, 51 percent negative, and eight percent mixed) — although player reviews are still pouring in. Complaints from gamers include low frame rate and story issues.

The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise is no stranger to criticism of its explicit content – extreme violence, sexual situations, and drugs – and GTA 6 is no different. One reviewer from The Guardian, who is enjoying the game himself, said it bluntly:

"Everyone knows that Grand Theft Auto is a violent game. It’s about crime and criminals, and VI’s story is about two fugitives in Vice City and the absolute dirtbags they meet along the way. You steal cars, run drugs, shoot cops and rival criminals and hold up gas stations; you kill hundreds of people over the course of the game. There are executions, brutal police raids and depictions of torture. None of that is particularly new, but it’s still pretty hardcore for, say, a nine-year-old. Plenty of millennials played Grand Theft Auto when we were underage, but video games are an awful lot more realistic now than they were 20 years ago; graphic violence on a PlayStation 2 from the 00s looks very different from graphic violence on a PlayStation 5 in 2026... GTA VI is not for kids."

Time will tell if GTA 6 can be as enduring and profitable as its predecessor – though it's already proving just as controversial.

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