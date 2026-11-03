If Republicans Get Out and Vote, We Win

Polling firms have been notoriously off the mark in recent elections. Almost all of them heavily skew to the Democrats, whether intentionally or because it’s just hard to predict how people will vote when conservatives don’t like to participate in polling.

Advertisement

At any rate, no matter what the polls say, Republicans must keep working to get out the vote. In virtually every winnable race, Republicans will come out ahead if conservative voters actually turn out. If they stay home, we lose. It’s as simple as that.

It’s hard for me to believe that voters really think Democrats will handle foreign policy, the economy, or the border better than Republicans. Yet a recent poll supposedly found that voters think just that. REALLY? Democrats weaken America in all three of those areas. Remember the bumbling foreign policy of Joe Biden? America was weakened and lost respect in the world. Russia invaded Ukraine because they knew Biden was weak. Iran used the hundreds of millions of dollars Obama flew in on pallets to fund terrorism and its nuclear ambitions. China laughed at Biden’s ineptitude.

The economy? Democrats spent our money (and borrowed money) like drunken sailors, spiking inflation. Gasoline was even higher under Biden than it is now, and Democrats' “Green New Deal” policies made it even worse. When inflation occurs, it takes years for prices to drop. The high prices we see now are the result of the years of massive government spending when Democrats controlled Congress.

And to say that Democrats are better on the border is ludicrous. Between 12,000,000 and 20,000,000 (no one can give the exact number) illegal aliens came into the United States under Biden. We don’t even know who they are. They weren’t vetted. Many were criminals. Under Trump, there have been 16 months of no illegals released into the United States. ICE is deporting known criminals, which is probably the reason that violent crime is dropping so fast. The Democrats do not care about children who are murdered by illegal aliens. They care more for the illegal alien criminal in New York who was shot by ICE when he was trying to flee than the victims of crime.

Under the radar are at least two issues that the polls don’t capture that will affect the midterms — fraud and election integrity. The media doesn’t want to talk about them because they know Americans approve of how President Trump’s administration is handling these issues.

Under Vice President Vance’s Fraud Task Force, massive fraud is being identified, prosecuted, and stopped. Just this past week, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who heads up the Center for Medicare and Medicaid, said there is significant fraud within the American healthcare system, particularly in home health and hospice. Americans hate to see their hard-earned money taxed by the government and then stolen by others.

Also, the Justice Department is prosecuting illegal voting. More cases have been opened this year for illegal voting than at any time during the Biden administration. The Trump administration wants to ensure only American citizens can legally vote. Americans of all persuasions understand that every fraudulent vote cancels out a legitimate one. And then there’s the Senate race in Alaska, where, according to The New York Times, the Democrats intentionally found someone with the same first and last name as the incumbent Republican senator and convinced him to run to muddle the race and confuse voters. Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system is already confusing enough and can result in winners who may not have been the majority of voters’ first choice.

Advertisement

So, don’t be influenced by the polls, as most of the outlets pushing them are just trying to demoralize Republicans into surrendering Election Day. Don’t stop what you’re doing. Keep up the pressure. Make sure you help get out the vote, and make sure you personally encourage friends and family to get out and vote RED! The only way Republicans lose is if conservative voters stay home.

Martha Jenkins is president of the National Federation of Republican Women.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.