Will the Democrats Implode?

Democrat Party implosion isn’t an impossibility. The Democrats are not united, not by any stretch of the imagination, and their divisions are serious, for reasons I shall explain. And they are already having disagreements. A couple of headlines I saw Friday:

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From the “Beaufort Observer”: “Far Left Moving to Deny Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker Job, Put in Someone Farther Left”.

And this one from Breitbart: “Mark Ruffalo Pushes Petition Urging House Democrats to Reject Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker: ‘Simply Not the Right Choice’”.

In other words, the Menshevik Jeffries is not communist enough for the Bolshevik Ruffalo and his Leninist communist comrades.

There are no longer any “moderate” Democrats anymore, folks; that animal went extinct with the dodo bird. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is about as close as they get, and when he gets too close to the middle, his compadres erupt. The debate in the Democrat Party is not over becoming more “moderate,” and certainly not “conservative,” traditional American, Judeo-Christian patriots. All good communists and Muslims hate America. The debate among Democrats is over which of these far-left totalitarian ideologies will eventually reign supreme and take over totalitarian power.

And make no mistake about it. Totalitarian power is exactly what they want. It’s what the socialists and communists crave, it’s what the Muslims lust after, and it’s what every other shade of leftist desires. And they just might end up destroying each other in deciding who gets it.

When you strive for totalitarian power, there is no such thing as compromise; it’s all or nothing. Democracy (or republicanism) demands compromise. Normal people realize that not everybody can have everything they want. That is basically an economic law — resources on this globe are limited; thus they must be distributed in the best way possible to be most helpful to the most people.

Politics is the same way. In a country the size of the United States, especially, with 50 states with varying economies, ethnicities, geographical resources, etc., there must be compromise among these states (and in the Congress) so that the available resources are distributed as fairly and as equitably as possible. Capitalism has generally been the most successful means of distributing economic resources fairly, but it isn’t perfect, either. Government (socialism) has never done it effectively because each politician (and recipient) wants as much as he can get his greedy hands on, never realizing (or caring) that government is a thief, not a producer, and all people eventually pay for theft via higher prices. Virtuous self-interest can effectually distribute goods; greedy selfishness cannot, and politics, thievery, and voluntary dependence are the very epitomes of selfishness. And totalitarianism is the government distribution of goods to whomever the government wishes to distribute them. There’s no justice in that.

Americans, over the years, have understood the need for compromise, and it worked reasonably well for most of our history. But we are dealing with groups now — communists and Muslims — who don’t believe in compromise. They each want the entire pie for themselves, total power, not shared power, not the compromise necessary for effective government. Observe the Democrat Party today.

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What are the Muslims going to do when they realize the atheistic communists aren't going to give them anything? That the Stalinists and Maoists will not share the power with any religion (much less with true Americans)? And what will the Stalinist, Maoist, atheistic communists do when they realize that Muslims are going to demand they submit to Sharia law? Do you think there will be compromise? How? Neither believes in compromise. They both believe in force and violence, in guns — the ones they own. “Power comes out of the barrel of a gun,” Mao said, and both communists and Muslims are convinced of that. And they have totally different views of the world.

Oh, they’ll work together, when necessary, to defeat a common enemy — Trump, Republicans, and Americans. But once they have the power, well, they’ll have to decide who exercises that power, and then they’ll start eating each other.

They’ve got a taste of that power now — control of both houses of Congress. And they are already bickering over who is going to have what.

But that’s not all. What are all their illegals going to do when they recognize the leftist totalitarians no longer need them, never did care one whit about them, and will no longer feed them? What will the Democrats do when all their billionaire constituents (and most billionaires are Democrats) finally balk at giving them their billions, realizing that the money the Left wants and demands will be used to cower, oppress, and impoverish them, too, and probably buy the bullets to shoot them?

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Right now, the communists outnumber the Muslims by a large margin, though if the rest of the illegals join the Muslims, that would be a conundrum for the DSA, which now controls the Democrat Party. The communists might have to do to Muslims in America what the Chinese Communist Party has done to Uyghurs in China. The Muslims won’t go down easily, and may simply need to be brutally crushed. That could happen.

Whoever comes out on top in the Democrat Party may have to win two civil wars — the one within the party between communists and Muslims, and the second against patriotic Americans. Lenin and Mao didn’t have that first problem; there were no serious rivalries within their parties that threatened them, and thus the only civil wars they had to fight were against normal Russians (and Chinese) who didn’t want communist oppression. The Democrats might implode and destroy themselves before they ever get to the second civil war against patriotic Americans.

It won’t happen in the next two years, but it’s something the Democrat Party may have to deal with in the future — which of their totalitarian ideologies are they going to try to impose on America? Grab your popcorn. And your guns.





Check out my Substack: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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