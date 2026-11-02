Did Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie Die at the Alamo to Put James Talarico in the Senate?

“Back in 1836, Houston said to Travis, ‘Get some volunteers and go, fortify the Alamo.’ Well, the men came from Texas, and from old Tennessee, And they joined up with Travis, Just to fight for the right to be free…”

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That’s what TEXANS used to believe. And many of us, hopefully most of us, still do. But I’ll bet my last bottom dollar that James Talarico and his Texas Democrats don’t believe it.

The question that forms the title of this article is absolutely ridiculous, of course — ridiculous to think that great men like Crockett, Bowie, William Travis, Almaron Dickenson, and approximately 180 other men, who fought and died for freedom against a corrupt military dictatorship from a country that’s now trying to overrun Texas again…it is impossible to think that such men would have given their lives for a…traitor…like James Talarico.

I’m a native Texan, and I’m absolutely appalled — and ashamed — that my home state even nominated a bottom-feeder like Talarico, much less might make him a leader in the highest political body in the United States. The thought makes me want to puke.

Travis, Crockett, Bowie, 180 more fought to make Texas FREE, not to let their countrymen and descendants be governed by a “God is binary,” child-mutilating, baby-murdering, “six genders,” un-American, un-Texan…traitor...like James Talarico.

“Indian scouts with squirrel guns Men with muzzle-loaders, Stood together, heel and toe To defend the Alamo…”

Crockett, Bowie, et al., including a distant cousin of mine, did not give their lives so that Texans could put somebody like Talarico in power. Texans have certainly made plenty of mistakes in their history regarding who they gave political office to (Lyndon Johnson, Ann Richards, George Bush, and others), but never, never has the state dipped so low as to elect a man — and I use that term very loosely — like James Talarico. I pray to God my Texas compatriots have more sense than that on Tuesday.

"’You may ne'er see your loved ones,’ Travis told them that day, ‘Those who want to can leave now, Those who’ll fight to the death let 'em stay.’ In the sand he drew a line With his army sabre, Out of a hundred eighty-five Not a soldier crossed the line.”

But the very fact that Texas would even consider electing Talarico after supporting remarkable men like Crockett, Travis, Bowie, etc. (none of those three were actually born in Texas, but who knew a great cause when they saw one, and were willing to die for freedom) is an indication of how far America, and Texas have drifted from its love of freedom and limited government.

Can Talarico win? Well, many polls have had him ahead, though now that the vote is about to happen, the pollsters, in order not to look like complete fools, are tightening the race some. Even the New York Times has recently said, “Some recent public surveys show Talarico either tied with Paxton or within the margin of error with a 2-point lead.” Yeah. They are running scared. They ought to be.

“One hundred and eighty-five Holding back five thousand. Five days, six days, eight days, ten, Travis held and held again. Then he sent for replacements For his wounded and lame. But the troops that were coming Never came, never came, never came...”

Democrats may be trying to do some CYA now. Luke Warford, chairman of the Travis (Austin) County Democrat Party, said, “I think James has at most a 50 percent chance of winning.” Then he called even a coin-flip phenomenal for a Texas Democrat.

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Well, given what Democrats have done to the country, and the fact that most Texans are (were, and hopefully still are) God-fearing patriots, then yes, it is remarkable that the Democrat Party still exists in the state. But Democrats used to dominate Texas politics. From 1846 to 1979, Texas had one — that’s one, for you Democrats who can’t count that high — Republican governor. The state has had 39 Democratic governors and six Republicans. Republicans have owned that chair, however, since 1995. The racist, Jim Crow Democrat Party once controlled the state. But Texans are better people than that, and no longer support the racist Democrats, much less those who think “God is binary” and “there are six genders.” Or, at least, I hope Texans don’t support that. I guess we’ll find out Tuesday.

“Twice he charged and blew recall On the fatal third time, Santa Anna breached the wall And he killed 'em, one and all. Now the bugles are silent And there's rust on each sword, And the small band of soldiers... Lie asleep in the arms of the Lord...”

The poetry in this article — lyrics, actually — is from Marty Robbins’ wonderful, tear-jerking song (at least to true Texans), “The Ballad of the Alamo” (with some poetic and historical license, of course). It wasn’t written for James Talarico or modern Democrats. It was written for true, patriotic Texans and Americans, who still love their state and country, and who want to save it from the God-hating, American-despising, scum who want to destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen.

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Let’s hope the Alamo doesn’t fall again.

Here’s the ending to the great song:

“In the southern part of Texas Near the town of San Antone, Like a statue on his pinto rides a cowboy all alone. And he sees the cattle grazin’ where a century before Santa Anna's guns were blazin’ and the cannons used to roar, And his eyes turn sorta misty, And his heart begins to glow, And he takes his hat off slowly... To the men of Alamo. To the thirteen days of glory At the siege of Alamo.”

I’ll be very honest — I can’t read or sing the words of that song without tears coming to my eyes.

Let’s pray those great men didn’t die in vain.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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